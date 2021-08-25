SIUE’s Lewis Contributes to Upcoming Book on Racism in American Universities

The first identifiable racist incident occurred four years ago, dressed in high-handed privilege and self-assured bias, and matter-of-factly spoken with cool, calm and ease. “A departmental colleague informed me that my hire was solely because of my race,” said Timothy E. Lewis, PhD, assistant professor in the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Political Science since 2017. Lewis is one of many Black scholars nationwide selected to discuss racism in higher education by narrating their own experiences in “Being #BlackintheIvory: Contending with Racism in the American University” (a working title).