Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Four generations

By EC Record Staff
ecrecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraham Gardell Jochim is the fourth generation of the Jochim family. He was born Friday, July 30, 2021. Pictured standing from left are, Gardell and Kathy Jochim (grandparents) and Deidra and Landon Jochim (parents), all of Bismarck, and seated, holding Graham, is his great-grandmother Luella Jochim of Linton.

www.ecrecord.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Surry County, NCMount Airy News

Giving memories to future generations

James Alfred and Lucy Alice Moss (Wright) Frye (Windy’s paternal grandparents) lived on their farm in Quakers Gap, which is probably where this photo was taken about 1938. He recalls in his memoir, “Faulker’s Creek,” that Alice “wore bonnets, dipped snuff, used corn cob pipes, and spoke Gaelic words” he didn’t understand. This was a testament to the region’s deep Scottish roots. He was proud of the Revolutionary War service in the Frye family. His three-times great-grandfather, John Fry, fought at Eutaw Springs, South Carolina and was present at the British surrender at Yorktown, Virginia. As with so many of Surry’s earliest settlers, it was that service that brought the family to this region as the infant US government paid soldiers’ wages in the one thing it had in abundance: land.
Little Falls, MNhometownsource.com

Family celebrates five generations

A Little Falls family took the opportunity earlier this year to snap a photo of five generations of their family. Pictured are (from left): Grandfather George Saldana, great-great-grandmother Doreen Solorz, holding her great-great-granddaughter, Lakelynn Grashorn; great-grandmother Cindy Saldana-York and Lakelynn’s mother, Jenna Saldana.
Societytsln.com

Goodbye to the Greatest Generation

This weekend, my family of origin gathered for a funeral. It won’t be the first and it certainly won’t be the last. We hugged and laughed and cried and prayed—-together—-and honored the life of DeLila (Stiegelmeier) Schneider. But something is different about this funeral. DeLila is the last member of...
Faribault, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

This Miesville Supper Club Has Been In The Family For Four Generations

Supper clubs are rapidly disappearing across the US. Once upon a time, there were supper clubs that dotted the midwest landscape and were generally accepted as a place to say that your town had made it. One of these supper clubs, Wiederholt's in Miesville, is located just a few miles from Faribault, and according to some websites I've come across it offers the charm and ambiance of years past that you may remember.
Posted by
Jax Hudur

She Killed Her Best Friend Then Moved In With The Victim’s Family

When the Seversons adopted their beloved Karen, they never thought that their beautiful daughter would murder her best friend out of jealousy. She was oblivious to the love that was surrounding her and how much she meant to her family. In her mind, being an adopted child meant that her biological parents never wanted her; she was a reject.
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: What do you buy for the family that gives your gifts away?

Dear Carolyn: My brother and his wife have a 5-year-old son and are expecting again; this time twins. My nephew is the first grandchild on both sides and spoiled beyond rotten. He recently told me, “We gave the toys you gave me for Christmas to Bobby and his brother.” Bobby and his brother are some kids in his aftercare whom I don’t even know! Being 5, he doesn’t know that he probably shouldn’t be telling me this — but now I see that he is given so much that my brother and sister-in-law stockpile select gifts as their own personal toy store for other children’s birthdays, etc. With two more babies coming, I only see this situation getting worse.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Tributes paid to dancer found dead at property in Kettering

Tributes have been paid to a “kind, caring and thoughtful” dancer after she was found dead at a property in Kettering. Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, 22, of Wimblington, Cambridgeshire, was found by police following a report of concern for her welfare, Northamptonshire Police said. Emergency services were called to the scene in...
Recipesecrecord.com

Welcome to My Kitchen

When you grew up, what did your Sunday look like? We got up early, as there were cows to milk, chores to be done and dinner to be made. After breakfast, we went to church services and Sunday School. Most Sundays, after church services were over, some of the Ben and Bertha Job and Bill and Martha Job kids traded […]
Henry County, INCourier-Times

Cheering on the next generation

Some parents will shed tears this week. Our high school graduates who are going to college will actually go. You know, pack duffel bags, boxes, and backpacks in cars, and, on the way, pick up more essential dorm stuff at Walmart or Target. The really brave will go to Ikea in the firm belief they can actually assemble that necessary bookcase and in the hopes the flat-wrapped-package will have all the necessary pieces for assembly.
Buffalo, WYbuffalobulletin.com

Shepherding in the next generation

Everyone has their own reason for showing up in the Buffalo High School FFA barn. Some want to learn about larger livestock. Others want to make friends at a new school. Each of this year’s FFA shepherds — Aniya Tegenu, Lauren Bergstresser, Hailee Vahoski and sisters Laurel and Heather Rozema — joined the program with a goal — to raise a market lamb to show and sell at the county fair. By the end of fair week, however, the unforeseen skills and experiences gained over months of shepherding far outweighed original expectations of this year’s participants.
Brownton, MNcrowrivermedia.com

Honoring four generations of ag, community involvement

Herman Miller Sr. would be proud. Four generations of the Miller family were honored collectively Saturday during the awards ceremony at the McLeod County Fair. His grandson Kevin Miller and his great-grandchildren Logan, Lane and Lindsay were greeted with applause as the 2021 McLeod County Family of the Year. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy