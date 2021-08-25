Four generations

James Alfred and Lucy Alice Moss (Wright) Frye (Windy’s paternal grandparents) lived on their farm in Quakers Gap, which is probably where this photo was taken about 1938. He recalls in his memoir, “Faulker’s Creek,” that Alice “wore bonnets, dipped snuff, used corn cob pipes, and spoke Gaelic words” he didn’t understand. This was a testament to the region’s deep Scottish roots. He was proud of the Revolutionary War service in the Frye family. His three-times great-grandfather, John Fry, fought at Eutaw Springs, South Carolina and was present at the British surrender at Yorktown, Virginia. As with so many of Surry’s earliest settlers, it was that service that brought the family to this region as the infant US government paid soldiers’ wages in the one thing it had in abundance: land.
Comments / 0