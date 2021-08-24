Real Talk: A Montreal Canadiens Podcast

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL -- Dig deeper into major topics around the culture of hockey and sports in general in this new, bilingual podcast from the Montreal Canadiens and Scotiabank. "Real Talk" focuses on in-depth conversations with key players in the hockey world about subjects that matter, from 2SLGBTQI+ issues and race to finding ways to grow the female game. The Canadiens are committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for fans and players of all backgrounds, and one way the organization can show that hockey truly is for everyone is by sharing stories and dialogue in an accessible and engaging way across the team's platforms. The first season of "Real Talk" features four episodes, two in French and two in English, which are available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify in addition to most other major podcast platforms. Full video episodes are also available on canadiens.com and the team's official YouTube channel.

