Real Talk: A Montreal Canadiens Podcast

MONTREAL - Curious about the Canadiens' foray into NFTs and how you can own a digital piece of Habs history? You've come to the right place. NFT stands for non-fungible token. A non-fungible token is a unique, digital asset, managed on a blockchain. Each NFT contains unique data, meaning each NFT is not interchangeable. The data associated with the NFT is stored on the blockchain and also serves as your proof of ownership, which is what differentiates your NFT from, say, a screenshot you might take of the NFT from the Web. The image of the real NFT and the screenshot saved in your camera roll may look the same, but one is authentic and contains data which is stored on the blockchain that gives it value and the other is not - the same way an authentic Picasso painting has more value than a poster of that same image you might buy in an art gallery gift shop.