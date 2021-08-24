Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Boiling Point

Time Out Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trick with running a restaurant is to make it look effortless. The diners should never see the sweat on your brow or feel the jolt of panic coursing through the kitchen as the turbot runs out, or the impact on morale when the blowhard bigots on table nine start making your young Black waitress feel uncomfortable. And they should definitely not hear a big-voiced, stressed-out Liverpudlian chef shouting: ‘Foook lad, sort it!’ at the cowed commis chef shucking oysters the wrong way.

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Graham
Person
Jason Flemyng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sous Chef#Christmas#Food Drink#Liverpudlian#Dalston#Jones Sons#Irl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Boiling Point' Director on Capturing the 'Alcoholism, Drug Abuse and Stress' of High-End Kitchens With His Stephen Graham Film

After some amuse bouche shorts and a pair of features as a starter, Philip Barantini is hungry for the main course. The actor-turned-director spent over two decades in front of the camera (you may recognize him from heavyweight HBO series “Band of Brothers” and “Chernobyl”), but has now developed a serious taste and talent for directing which makes him one of the hottest chefs in a crowded kitchen.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

'Boiling Point' Review: Gordon Ramsay Has Nothing on the Kitchen Nightmares in This Heated One-Shot Drama

There was a time — way before the reality-TV chaos of “Top Chef,” “Hell’s Kitchen” and their ilk, and the ubiquitous trend for open restaurant kitchens — when most of us didn’t think all that much about the labor and drama behind the scenes of eating out. Now, we probably overcook the theater of fine dining in our imaginations: Not every perfectly done steak has been screamed over as part of the seasoning.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Vertigo Releasing announces release date for Boiling Point, starring Stephen Graham

Vertigo Releasing have revealed that this November (2021) will see the distinctive one-take movie, Boiling Point, hit cinemas in both Ireland and the UK. Graham, a BAFTA nominee who has starred in films such as The Irishman (2019), Public Enemies (2009), and series such as Boardwalk Empire, will be taking on the lead role in this feature film all about the pressure of both the professional kitchen and his personal life.
MoviesPosted by
Mashed

Why 'Boiling Point' Is One Of The Most Realistic Chef Movies Ever

In terms of movies set in the food industry, a few gems have really managed to stand out in the past such as "Chef," which was released in 2014. Per Screen Rant, the film dove into the culinary world through the eyes of Jon Favreau, who played the central character of a chef struggling to stay afloat in a competitive space. It also had another wholesome narrative arc featuring the cook and his son as they made delicious cuban sandwiches together from a colorful food truck.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Supa Ya Ramen is coming to Kingsland Road

The first lockdown completely threw a spanner in the works for cult favourite Supa Ya Ramen’s first permanent restaurant, but now chef-owner Luke Findlay is finally opening doors to his very own bricks-and-mortar place on Kingsland Road on September 3. After years of weekly ramen supper clubs, residencies and pop-ups at Mortimer House and Snackbar, is now settling down for good.
Restaurantsnbcpalmsprings.com

Browns BBQ and Soul Food Cooks Up Savory and Sweet Soul Food

Even today, small business owners of color continue to face challenges when it comes to owning and operating a business. Charles Brown of Browns BBQ and Soul Food is defying the odds, bringing authentic cuisines to the desert- something he’s been doing for almost a decade. People from near and...
RestaurantsTime Out Global

A first look inside London’s first Wendy's

Sloppy Jim’s. Meathäus. Buns ’n’ Stuff. Beef Me Now. If someone told you that these were burger restaurants in London, you would believe them. There are quite simply ‘a lot’ of places selling beef and baps in the capital. It’s impossible to keep track. Unlike those names mentioned above, Wendy’s is actually real. And it’s finally opened its doors today in Stratford shopping centre. You’ve met the clown and the king, now it’s time to meet the queen. We take a first look inside the American fast-food chain first branch back in London.
Posted by
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Seafood Boil

Two Fish Crab Shack is located at 641 E. 47th St in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Two Fish To-Go 1-lb seafood boil in a bag packages are available in the seafood freezer section at Chicagoland Mariano’s and Jewel stores. Fans of Two Fish Crab Shack 3 The Chi-Way sauces can order...
RestaurantsTime Out Global

The most Instagrammable restaurants in Hong Kong

Hong Kong is home to a myriad of restaurants. Some good, some not so good, and some that you just can’t take your eyes off of. And since you need to eat anyway, why not pick a dining destination that your Instagram will be pleased with too. From retro-style eateries to pastel pink canteens, lakeside bistros and more, keep scrolling for the best restaurants to ‘gram in our attractive city.
BusinessTime Out Global

Beloved Italian chain Brunetti has split into two

In local hospo news, Italian café chain Brunetti has announced the split of its business. Brothers Fabio and Yuri Angelé have divided the iconic pasticerria into two and will take ownership of each. The two arms will be known as Brunetti Classico and Brunetti Oro. Brunetti Classico will encompass its...
LifestyleTime Out Global

Walk on the ceiling at Westfield’s new Upside Down House

An unusual new attraction has arrived at Westfield White City that will (temporarily) turn your world upside down. Upside Down House is exactly what it sounds like – a recreation of a family home that’s been flipped the wrong way up. Described as a hybrid of street art and experiential entertainment, the inverted structure invites you to step inside and experience a topsy-turvy new space.
ShoppingTime Out Global

The best local candle brands to shop in Singapore

Fancy crystals in your candles? These local brands are stepping up the scented candle game with versions that not only make your rooms smell good but look good. Shop these homegrown labels that experiment with natural botanicals, essential oils, aromatherapy and even flower petals and gemstones. Best part? It won't cost you an arm and leg and you'll be supporting a local business along the way.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

No menu and no address: Secret Suppers filled with delicious surprises

Feed your curiosity – and belly – with a mystery meal at an unknown restaurant. Embark on a delectable dine-out adventure with Klook this September. As part of its Secret Suppers event, held as part of the Singapore Food Festival 2021, look forward to a locally themed multi-course feast at one of 20 top restaurants in Singapore. The catch? You won’t know where you’re dining at, or the food you’ll actually be having. The only thing you can be assured of: a delicious surprise awaits.
DrinksTime Out Global

Printer’s Row Brewing

Founded by homebrewers Virg Mazzeo and John Wolf, Printer's Row Brewing got its start in the South Loop neighborhood for which its named, selling small batches of beer to local bars and restaurants. After a brief stint at Lake Effect Brewing, the pair found their own space in Jefferson Park—and they decided to keep the brewery's name intact, in spite of the fact that they're about 11 miles northwest of the business's namesake 'hood.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

The 18 best drinking cities in the world, according to bartenders

Plan a boozy vacation in one of these bartender-approved destinations. Half the fun of going on vacation is exploring a city's food and drink scene through memorable meals and late nights out. If you're the type who likes to sip your way through a new town, why not explore the best drinking cities in the world? These destinations – which have been handpicked by top bartenders around the globe – are known for their abundance of great bars as well as their next-level hospitality. As it turns out, you can learn quite a bit about a city through its watering holes.
LifestyleTime Out Global

5 tiny but perfectly formed UK hideaways

These cute boltholes are probably smaller than your flat, but definitely much more picturesque. Listen, some people's dream post-lockdown holiday involves a lot of space. Miles of deserted sandy beach or a whole mountain’s worth of untouched snow to explore. But we're here to argue that sometimes the best things really do come in small packages. Why not have a mini adventure at one of these super-cute holiday properties, all of which are within easy-ish reach of London?
LifestyleTime Out Global

Open House: nine properties to see inside

Every year, Open House unlocks the doors to buildings across London, letting us explore unusual and historical sides of the city that we otherwise might not get the chance to see. Although tickets for the festival get snapped up in seconds, there are still plenty of architectural delights you can check out on a drop-in basis, all for free. There’s also walks, talks, tours and activities to help you dive even further into the hidden histories of the capital.
ShoppingTime Out Global

The best Father's Day food hampers in Melbourne

Gift your dad the best gift there is: damn good food. It's time to celebrate the father figure in your life once again on Father's Day (that's Sunday, September 5 2021 if you needed a reminder). As far as father figures go, they can historically be pretty difficult to buy a gift for. We suggest having a look at these meal kits from some of Melbourne's best restaurants instead. After all, the way to anyone's heart is usually via their stomach.
LifestyleTime Out Global

The UK’s favourite garden is in London

We all know that London is full of the best attractions in the country – if not the world – but it’s always nice when that fact is validated by someone else. A new study has done just that for Kew Gardens, crowning it the UK’s favourite garden. The Richmond...

Comments / 0

Community Policy