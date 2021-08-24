Boiling Point

Plan a boozy vacation in one of these bartender-approved destinations. Half the fun of going on vacation is exploring a city's food and drink scene through memorable meals and late nights out. If you're the type who likes to sip your way through a new town, why not explore the best drinking cities in the world? These destinations – which have been handpicked by top bartenders around the globe – are known for their abundance of great bars as well as their next-level hospitality. As it turns out, you can learn quite a bit about a city through its watering holes.