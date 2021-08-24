Zeller announces WELL Health-Safety Rating for company’s 9.8-square-foot portfolio

Zeller announced today it has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for its nationwide portfolio, consisting of 9.8 million square feet, through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). Properties in the Zeller commercial office portfolio that have earned this rating include 100 Peachtree, Premier Plaza, and Resurgens Plaza in Georgia; 311 S. Wacker Drive, 401 N. Michigan Avenue, Commerce Plaza, Old Orchard Towers, The Wrigley Building and Woodfield Preserve Office Center in Illinois; Capital Center, Castle Creek Corporate Center, Meridian Mark I & II, and Two Concourse in Indiana; Fifth Street Towers and LaSalle Plaza in Minnesota; Umpqua Bank Plaza in Oregon; and Deer Creek Corporate Center and Riverwood Corporate Center I & III in Wisconsin. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future.