County will supply 10% match for marina funding plan

CLINTON — The Board of Supervisors approved a resolution this week to support the City of Clinton’s Community Attraction and Tourism grant with a 10% match. The Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve a resolution certifying matching funds for the City of Clinton’s Community Attraction and Tourism grant application for riverfront improvements. The city will contribute a 10% match up to $40,000, the resolution says. The city is applying for $400,000 in funds. If approved, the funds would be used to expand and improve the city’s marina.