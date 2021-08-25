Cancel
Clinton, IA

County will supply 10% match for marina funding plan

By John Rohlf jrohlf@clintonherald.com
Clinton Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON — The Board of Supervisors approved a resolution this week to support the City of Clinton’s Community Attraction and Tourism grant with a 10% match. The Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve a resolution certifying matching funds for the City of Clinton’s Community Attraction and Tourism grant application for riverfront improvements. The city will contribute a 10% match up to $40,000, the resolution says. The city is applying for $400,000 in funds. If approved, the funds would be used to expand and improve the city’s marina.

