New Mexico close to rationing hospital care amid pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE – Top health officials warned Wednesday that New Mexico is about a week away from rationing health care as COVID-19 infections continue to climb. State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase said during a briefing that the state is tracking along with its worst-case projections when it comes to spread of the virus and resulting hospitalizations. He pointed to an increase of more than 20% in pandemic patients needing care in just the past day.