Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Poll: What’s the Best Seether Song? – Vote Now

By Lauryn Schaffner
Posted by 
97 Rock
97 Rock
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What's the best song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.

97rockonline.com

Comments / 1

97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saron Gas#Iron Maiden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
KLAW 101

Poll: What’s Your Favorite New Country Song on the Radio in August 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​
MusicRevolver

7 Best New Songs Right Now: 8/20/21

Here at Revolver, we're always on the hunt for new songs to bang our heads to — indeed, it's a big part of our jobs. With that in mind, here are the tracks released this week in alt-metal, metalcore, death metal and more that have been on heavy rotation at Revolver HQ. For your listening pleasure, we've also compiled the songs in an ever-evolving Spotify playlist.
Electionssiriusxm.com

Vote for your favorite Beatles songs released in the US in 1965 (POLL CLOSES 9/2/2021)

Here on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18), we ain’t got nothing but love for our listeners. That’s why we’ve created a show where your votes determine the playlist. Each week, listeners can vote for their favorites from a list of songs by John, Paul, George, and Ringo — sometimes by the band, sometimes it’s their solo work. Every Friday, after the votes are tallied, we’ll air the top eight vote-getters from that list.
Musicpsychologytoday.com

What’s Your Favorite Song?

Music has the power to instantly relax and de-stress people. Music has been proven effective for pain management. Studies show that music can aid weight loss. "Ah music,” said Dumbledore, the headmaster of the wizarding school Hogwarts, wiping his eyes, “a magic beyond all we do here!’”. J. K. Rowling...
Phoenix, AZPhoenix New Times

Vote for Your Favorites in New Times' Best of Phoenix 2021 Reader's Poll

It's almost time for New Times' Best of Phoenix 2021, which means that voting in the annual Reader's Poll is now open. On the Best of Phoenix website, you can tell us what the best places in the Valley are for entertainment, shopping, food and more. You'll find several options to choose from in each category, or you can write in your pick.
MusicStereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. Pour one out for Charlie Watts...
Musicjustjaredjr.com

What Songs Are In 'He's All That'? Listen to the Full Soundtrack Here!

The new rom-com, starring Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan, was just released on the streaming service on Friday (August 27), and there are some great songs featured. One of the songs in the gender-swapped remake is the classic Sixpence None the Richer track “Kiss Me,” which is featured in the original She’s All That. But this time, it’s been updated with rising artist Cyn singing. There’s even a remix version as well!
ElectionsPosted by
GoldDerby

Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ tracks, ranked: Fans voted for their favorite song on her new album [POLL RESULTS]

After Billie Eilish released her new album, “Happier Than Ever,” we polled our readers to find out their favorite track out of the 16 in the collection. And the results were somewhat surprising. Though she preceded the album with five singles, fans’ favorite song by far was the one whose video she released the day the album dropped on July 30: the title track. SEEBillie Eilish songs, ranked: We rank her 21 greatest hits (so far), including her latest, ‘Happier Than Ever’ Nearly half of all respondents (49.32%) picked “Happier Than Ever” as the best on the album. In fact, it was...
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

Readers Poll Winner Highlight — Best Open Mic: Austin's Coffee

In "Big Yellow Taxi," Joni Mitchell sang caustically that "they paved paradise and put up a parking lot," and for a time it seemed like a version of that scenario was in the cards for Winter Park bohemian hub Austin's Coffee. The effort failed, or at least, it's stalled for now, and that's good news to the scores of budding performers who show up most nights to sing their lives at Austin's many open mic nights. The many, many Orlando Weekly readers who voted Austin's Best Open Mic can't all be performers, so we're guessing that's a solid majority endorsement of the entertainment value to be found. Austin's has a dedicated open-mic event for every taste or talent, whether it's comedy, poetry, rap freestyling, singer-songwriter folk, or jazz. And these affairs are proven incubators of heavy local talent — America's Got Talent finalist and touring comedian Preacher Lawson is only one example. Comedian Kirk Bonacci told Orlando Weekly in March that Austin's "has done more to help the local arts scene than any other place in the city." No joke there. (austinscoffee.com)
Celebritiessoultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Paired Her Little Black Dress With Pink 6-Inch Heels, and Somewhere Barbie Is Shaking

Beyoncé has transformed into a Versace doll complete with accessories. The icon recently shared photos wearing a look from the brand's fall 2021 collection consisting of a black safety-pin minidress, pink drawstring purse, and matching platform heels towering at six inches. A beautifully tacky cup, also by Versace, completed the outfit. Beyoncé's stylist, K.J. Moody, described the look as "Malibu Bey Barbie Dream."
CelebritiesTMZ.com

'Leave It to Beaver' Star Tony Dow Hospitalized with Pneumonia

Tony Dow, the former child star who starred in one the biggest sitcoms in American history -- "Leave It to Beaver" -- is in the hospital with pneumonia ... TMZ has learned. Tony was taken to the E.R. Thursday. His wife, Lauren, tells TMZ Tony did not have COVID. In fact, she says he was tested 5 times in the hospital and all results were negative.
Public HealthPosted by
97 Rock

Eric Wagner, Iconic Doom Metal Singer, Dead at 62 After Battle With COVID Pneumonia

Eric Wagner, former singer for doom metal icons Trouble and, more recently, of The Skull, has died at the age of 62 after being hospitalized with COVID pneumonia last week. The Skull had recently been on the road with The Obsessed, but bowed out of the trek part-way through, citing the surge in COVID cases nationwide, fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus. The group later declared they would also withdraw from their appearance at the Psycho Las Vegas festival in an announcement where it was also revealed that Wagner had been admitted to the hospital with COVID pneumonia.
Yoga101x.com

What’s The Best Hot Chip?

Nick’s roommate is a huge fan of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, but apparently her whole weekend was ruined when she had to settle for Doritos Flaming Nacho instead. Emily says she’s addicted to Fuego Takis, but not hot chips in general. Nick decided today was the day settled things once and for all with a hot chip showdown.

Comments / 1

Community Policy