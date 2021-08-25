Sally Ann Loucks – age 84 of Gallatin, MO passed away Tuesday morning, August 24th, 2021 at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Active Aging Resource Center in care of the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 PM, Saturday, August 28th, 2021 at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Burial will follow at Clear Creek Cemetery south of Jamesport, MO. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.