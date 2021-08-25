Cancel
Gallatin, MO

Maxine Franks

northwestmoinfo.com
 5 days ago

Maxine Franks – age 84 of Gallatin, MO and lifelong resident of Daviess County, passed away Tuesday morning , August 24th , 2021, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Active Aging Resource Center in Gallatin. Funeral services will be held 10 AM, Saturday, August 28th, 2021 at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Friday also at the funeral home. Friends may call after 11 AM Friday at the funeral home. Burial to follow the services at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

