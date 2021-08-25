Cancel
King City, MO

Mark W. States

northwestmoinfo.com
 5 days ago

King City, MO: Mark W. States, 62, King City, MO passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at a St. Joseph, MO hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28 at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, St. Joseph, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City, MO. Burial will follow in King City Cemetery, King City, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Hearing Loss Association of America in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

www.northwestmoinfo.com

