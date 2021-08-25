Nancy Ann Holman-Smiley, 73, Princeton, MO passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at a St. Joseph, MO hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 30 at the United Methodist Church, Princeton, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in Princeton Cemetery, Princeton, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church of Princeton in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.