Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

50 Years Ago Today!!! The Who Releases ‘Who’s Next’ In America

By Music News
wfav951.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was 50 years ago today (August 25th, 1971) that the Who released what is largely regarded as their masterpiece, Who's Next. Although Who's Next, which dropped 11 days earlier in the UK, was a massive success, building on the back-to-back triumphs of 1969's Tommy and 1970's concert set, Live At Leeds; Who's Next only got as high as Number Four in the U.S. — yet fared better in the UK where it topped the album charts.

wfav951.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Daltrey
Person
John Entwistle
Person
Joe Walsh
Person
Pete Townshend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#The Who#America#Live At Leeds#Bbc Radio 3#Gretsch 6120
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
MusicPosted by
Awesome 92.3

The Who’s ‘Who’s Next': A Track-by-Track Guide

How do you follow up a landmark rock opera like Tommy? If you're the Who's Pete Townshend, with another ambitious conceptual project. And what do you do when that flames out? How about making the best studio album of your band's career -- and one of the best rock albums of all time.
Music940wfaw.com

Flashback: The Who Releases ‘Who Are You’

It was 43 years ago this today (August 18th, 1978) that the Who released their eighth album, and final studio set with Keith Moon, Who Are You. The album, which had been recorded between October 1977 and April of '78, showcased the Who at a crossroads with the band entering the studio after a long year off the road while pursuing solo projects. 1977 saw the release of Roger Daltrey's third solo album, One Of The Boys, as well as Pete Townshend's second solo outing — Rough Mix — a collaboration with Ronnie Lane of the Faces.
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

24 Bands Who Released Two Amazing Albums in a Single Year

You've gotta respect the work rate of these bands who released multiple amazing albums in a single year. Rock bands couldn't be stopped in the '60s and '70s. Acts such as Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Deep Purple were releasing classics while making it look easy, like in 1969 when Zeppelin released their first two albums in January and October, respectively. The next year, Black Sabbath introduced the world to metal with their self-titled debut in February followed by the essentially perfect Paranoid in September.
Rock MusicPosted by
Power 96

31 Years Ago: Anthrax Release ‘Persistence of Time’

After touring with their heroes Iron Maiden in 1989, Anthrax decided they needed to evolve further from their thrash roots. But not everyone in the band was on the same page regarding exactly how they should grow, which caused strife within the band as the musicians worked on their fifth album Persistence of Time, which finally came out Aug. 21, 1990, after much hair pulling and teeth-gnashing.
Musicwfav951.com

55 Years Ago: The Beatles Play Final Official Concert

It was 55 years ago Sunday night (August 29th, 1966), that the Beatles performed their last official concert in San Francisco at Candlestick Park. The tour, which had already hit Germany, Japan and the Philippines, was dogged by controversy — protests greeted the group in Tokyo prior to their performance at the Budokan Arena, which until then had been reserved strictly for the martial arts. And in the Philippines, the group fled the country after being accused of snubbing the infamous President and First Lady Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos, after they politely declined to attend an official state luncheon.
Musicwfav951.com

Pearl Jam’s ‘Ten’ Turns 30 Today!!!

It was 30 years ago today (August 27th, 1991) that Pearl Jam released its debut album, Ten, which peaked at Number Two on the Billboard 200, and has sold over 13 million copies in the U.S. alone. The album's key tracks, “Alive,” “Even Flow,” and “Jeremy,” helped redefine rock radio — along with those by fellow Seattle bands Nirvana and Soundgarden — which laid waste to the dying days of hair metal and ushered in the grunge era.
Public Healthwfav951.com

Eric Clapton Records Song To Protest Covid-19 Policies

Eric Clapton, whose been very vocal, isn’t backing down from his stance against COVID-19 policies. He previously refused to play live shows that require attendees to prove they've been vaccinated. And now, he has released a politically-charged new song called “This Has Gotta Stop.”. On Friday (Aug. 27,) the 76-year-old...
Musicwfav951.com

Gorillaz Release Three-Song EP

Gorillaz have released a 3-track EP titled Meanwhile celebrating Carnival and West London comprising tracks “Déjà Vu” ft. Alicaì Harley recorded live in London; the steel pan-infused “Jimmy Jimmy” ft. AJ Tracey; and title track “Meanwhile” ft. Jelani Blackman with Barrington Levy. Gorillaz frontman 2D said, “Meanwhile Gardens are just round the corner from Memory Lane. If you get to Crawley you've gone too far.” The EP release follows Gorillaz’ return to the stage earlier this month with two sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena.
MusicOroville Mercury-Register

Charlie’s company: The musicians I still admire | Editor’s notes

That line, from Neil Young’s “My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue),” might be my least favorite in the history of music. At least, that’s how I see it at 61. Like a lot of old guitar players, I had different views in my younger days. Fortunately, I grew...
Celebritieswfav951.com

The Beatles’ Manager Brian Epstein Remembered

Today (August 27th) marks the 53rd anniversary of the death of the Beatles' manager Brian Epstein. Epstein, who died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 32, literally groomed the group from a scruffy, leather clad, bar band into the most successful and influential musicians of their time. In April 2014, Epstein was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Hello Magazine

Mick Jagger's poignant tribute to Charlie Watts sparks huge reaction

Sir Mick Jagger has paid tribute to his bandmate, Charlie Watts, following the death of the Rolling Stones drummer on Tuesday. Charlie passed away at the age of 80 in a London hospital on 24 August, prompting a huge response from musicians and fans alike. WATCH: Mick Jagger opens up...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's How Sting Really Feels About Eric Clapton's Controversial Vaccine Opinions

Who can believe legendary singer and songwriter Sting is 69 years old? The heartthrob rocker, who is also the father of the gorgeous Mickey Sumner, certainly isn't slowing down on producing music. According to Showbiz 411, Sting, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, is about to spring a new album on his ardent fans. The story goes that he was touring his Broadway show "The Last Ship" when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. So, he used the six weeks that the show was unexpectedly anchored to start writing a new album called "The Bridge."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Elton John shares rare photo of his sons during glamorous summer break

Sir Elton John shared a rare photo of his sons on Instagram on Monday and it got plenty of sweet reactions from his fans. The snap showed the singer with his husband, David Furnish, and their children, ten-year-old Zachary, and eight-year-old Elijah wearing personalised Versace robes as they overlooked the stunning view in Nice, France.
Europeraventribune.com

Sweden: News of death shocks royal family – “sad and unimaginable”

STOCKHOLM – King Carl Gustav and his family need to be much stronger now. Because one of the close friends of the Swedish king, Tim Gonade, died completely unexpectedly. The two have been close and multi-stage friends since childhood. Queen Sylvia and Princess Victoria were also very close to the deceased and now support him in the mourning of Carl Gusta.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

'This Has Gotta Stop': Eric Clapton Drops Apparent Anti-Vax Anthem

Vehement anti-vaccine rocker Eric Clapton has just dropped what appears to be a musical rant against pandemic restrictions and vaccines. The animated music video for the legendary guitarist’s apparent anti-vaccine anthem “This Has Gotta Stop” features an evil puppeteer and protesters brandishing signs reading “Liberty” and “Stop.” (Check it out in the video up top.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy