R.E.M. Announces 25th Anniversary Edition Of ‘New Adventures In Hi-Fi’

Pearl Jam have released newly remixed digital-only versions of Ten and No Code to celebrate the albums’ 30th and 25th anniversaries, respectively. Ten and No Code were released exactly five years apart, with the former dropping August 27th, 1991 and the latter arriving August 27th, 1996. The new mixes for both albums — done in Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 — were handled by producer/sound engineer Josh Evans, who began working with Pearl Jam on their 2006 self-titled record and produced their most recent effort, 2020’s Gigaton. “These two albums sound amazing in the immersive format,” Evans said in a statement. “For...