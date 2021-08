Apparently on Trippie Redd’s new album ‘Trip At Knight’ which Drake is featured on there are some subliminal lines that Kanye took offense to. The verse in question is “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know, Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.” Kanye West took it personally and posted a screenshot to Instagram of a group chat that people think Drake is in. Ye said in the group chat with a Joker Gif, “I live for this. I’ve been f**ked with by weird-ass jock n***as like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.” Then in the middle of the night Kanye went as far as sharing Drake’s Toronto address on Instagram but quickly deleted.. Drake seems to be unbothered because he responded by posting a video to his IG story of him sitting in his car laughing. As a music fan im really hoping that the reignition of the beef forces both artists to drop their much anticipated albums!