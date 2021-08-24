Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Estimates skyrocket for Peters Township dam improvement

By Harry Funk
Pennsylvania Almanac
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimates have skyrocketed for bringing the dam at Peters Lake up to state Department of Environmental Protection standards with regard to handling excessive precipitation. The cost of solving erosion problems with the dam’s spillway could be in the vicinity of $5 million, according to a recently completed alternatives analysis, a figure that contrasts sharply with an April estimate of between $200,000 and $400,000.

thealmanac.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Skyrocket#Water Level#Peters Township Council#Rizzo International Inc#Dep#Citizens Water Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
FEMA
Related
Richfield, OHscriptype.com

Township Corner

By this time the kids will be back in school so please drive carefully. Hopefully high school football and other sports will be played. Sports are important. Road repairs on Kings Forest Blvd., Forest Brooke Court N and Forest Brooke Court S will be done this month with the plan to complete resurfacing next year.
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Reading will drain Bernhart Dam

The clock is ticking for Reading to find a solution to Bernhart Dam. The state Department of Environmental Protection designated it a high-risk dam and told the city it needed to remove or replace the structure in 2016. “Bernhart Dam remains in poor condition and should be rehabilitated or breached,”...
Washington County, PAObserver-Reporter

Judge denies injunction in Peters Township mask mandate case

Parents seeking to overturn Peter Township School District’s universal masking requirement were delivered a defeat in the Washington County Court of Common Pleas Friday. Senior Judge Katherine B. Emery denied their request for an injunction, and the mandate will stay in place while a lawsuit filed on behalf of more than 100 people against the Peters Township School Board of Directors moves forward.
Washington County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Peters Township school board upholds mask mandate

At a meeting that lasted more than five hours on Wednesday, the Peters Township School Board voted 6-3 to uphold the district’s universal masking requirement for anyone in district buildings. Board members Minna Allison, Lisa Anderson, Rebecca Bowman, Ronald Dunleavy, Jennifer Grossman and Daniel Taylor voted in favor of the...
Washington County, PAPennsylvania Almanac

Lawsuit filed in connection with Peters Township mask mandate

Peters Township School Board’s 5-4 vote to amend the district’s health and safety policy to require universal masking has resulted in a lawsuit. Following the board’s Aug. 16 action, a complaint was filed in Washington County Court of Common Please, with plaintiffs listed as Dominic Batista and more than 100 others who “are adult individuals residing in Peters Township … and are parents or guardians of children currently enrolled in the Peters Township School District, or are concerned citizens or taxpayers."
Fayette County, PAheraldstandard.com

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP - Opportunity is knocking!! this c1870 mixed use zoning, 3-bedroom farmhouse has witnessed so much National Pike history through its 150-year existence. Situated on 2 1/2 + acres, this home has so much charm and character of yesteryear yet modernization and updates where it counts! Priced appropriately at $320,000. 724-425-7300.
Beaver County, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Route 3005 Chapel Road Drainage Improvements Next Week in Center Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing drainage improvement work on Chapel Road (Route 3005) in Center Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, August 23 weather permitting. Drainage improvement work requiring the closure of a portion of Chapel Road will begin at 7 a.m. Monday morning and continue around-the-clock through 4...
IndustryBangor Daily News

Somerset Mill at risk with dam decision

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Sean Wallace is the managing director of Sappi North America’s Somerset Mill. Patrick Carleton is the president of USW Local 4-9 at the Sappi...
Gladwin County, MIGladwin County Record

Chappel Dam repairs and upgrades are complete

The Wiggins Lake Property Owners Association hosted an open house at the Chappel Dam on Saturday, August 14 to celebrate the completion of the dam upgrade and repair project after last year’s devastating floods. At the open house, the community had the opportunity to see the lake from the walkway above the spillway, which provides a completely different perspective both of the lake itself and the river downstream.
Pittsburgh, PAPennsylvania Almanac

Peters Township School District requires masks for students

Peters Township School District and the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh will require masking for students of all ages, faculty and staff to start the 2021-22 academic year. The school board voted 5-4 Monday to amend Peters Township’s health and safety plan, while the diocese announced the changes to its policy in a news release Tuesday.
Posted by
MyChesCo

U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) Lane Closure for Local Trail Improvement Project in Upper Merion Township

UPPER MERION TWP, PA — U.S. 202 (DeKalb Pike) motorists will encounter a right lane closure in both directions at the Saulin Boulevard Intersection in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, August 30, through Thursday, September 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for construction activities under a local trail project, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Real Estatepittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Model Home in Peters Township

A Heartland Princeton model PLUS model home, three sides are brick with a covered front porch. The home is located on an oversized lot with a large side yard. It includes a three-car garage and a level driveway. In the rear is a low-maintenance deck with a cathedral ceiling and a lower-level patio. Inside is an open floor plan with first-floor laundry and a 10×6 foot butler’s pantry between the eat-in kitchen and the dining room. There are cherry hardwood floors in the entry, dining room, kitchen, den and living room. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, a pantry and plenty of prep space. Also on the first floor is a 19×12 foot sunroom adjacent to the kitchen, a home office with built-in bookshelves. There is crown moulding and picture framing throughout the house. The daylight lower level is the ultimate place for entertaining with a built-in bar area, plenty of space for tv, movie watching or for a pool table. There also is a 12×11 multi-use room that could serve as an exercise room or a bedroom. The home also includes plenty of closet space and is in immaculate condition. It is located minutes from shopping and restaurants.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Reuters

U.S. EPA approves emergency fuel waivers for Louisiana, Mississippi due to Hurricane Ida

(Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued emergency fuel waivers for Louisiana and Mississippi, effective immediately, due to Hurricane Ida. “EPA issued a waiver of the Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) requirements in Louisiana and Mississippi to help improve the fuel supply circumstances caused by Hurricane Ida. The waiver begins Aug. 30, 2021, and ends Sept. 16, 2021”, the agency said on Monday.
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

$2.3 billion to improve or remove U.S. dams included in new federal infrastructure bill in wake of a Stanford Uncommon Dialogue agreement

Key ideas and proposals from an agreement between the hydropower industry and environmental community, facilitated through a Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment Uncommon Dialogue, have been included in the $1 trillion infrastructure package adopted by the U.S. Senate. In the fall of 2020, amidst a global pandemic and one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy