Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Watch Now: Protest at Fiji house

Clearfield Progress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Now: Hundreds protest outside UNL fraternity after reported sexual assault. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside a UNL fraternity house Tuesday evening, rhythmically chanting "kick him out" at a fraternity member who was accused of rape.

www.theprogressnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Fiji#Unl#Unl Fraternity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Law EnforcementPosted by
Indy100

An FBI spy plane used for watching Black Lives Matter protests is now up for sale

An advanced spy plane the FBI used to monitor Black Lives Matter protests is now available for purchase.As reported by BuzzFeed, a listing for the aircraft appeared on a General Services Administration Auctions website that facilitates the bidding on and purchasing of surplus federal government property. The plane, a Cessna Citation 560, is currently listed for $1,000 USD with zero bidders. It also possesses a Wescam MX-20, which, according to the manufacturers’ website, is “ideal for high-altitude, long range persistent surveillance.” The craft also carries infrared sensors that aide in detecting potential targets at all hours of the day.This...
Nebraska Stateinsideedition.com

Protesters Chant 'No Means No' Outside Nebraska 'Fiji' House After Frat Member Allegedly Raped 17-Year-Old

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity house remains shut down after a huge crowd of protesters surrounded it, loudly chanting for justice over a reported sexual assault. Hundreds of college students swarmed the Phi Gamma Delta house chanting “no means no” after the incident, in which a member of the house allegedly raped a 17-year-old sorority girl. The fraternity, commonly known as Fiji, has a notorious reputation.
Lincoln, NEDaily Nebraskan

GALLERY: Fourth night of FIJI protests continue, shift towards LPD incident

After three previous nights of protesting the alleged sexual assault that happened at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity late Monday night, Aug. 23, 2021, protesters gathered outside the Nebraska Union for the fourth night in a row late Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. After marching through downtown, the protest shifted towards an alleged incident with the Lincoln Police Department early Saturday morning.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes

A woman accused of strangling her 7-year-old son told investigators why she discarded the boy’s clothes after he died, according to grand jury transcripts made public this week. The late May morning that Liam Husted was killed, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez had been hiking with her son off the highway between...
ProtestsTimes Daily

The Latest: Dutch protesters burn tires near refugee housing

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Protesters have burned car tires outside a military base in the central Netherlands where Afghans are being housed after being evacuated from Kabul. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
Lincoln, NENews Channel Nebraska

Protests continue for third straight night outside UNL fraternity house

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Another night of demonstrations outside the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house, as the protests moved into night three. The protests took a different tone from the previous two nights. Students and supporters shared personal testimony from the steps of the Nebraska Union, across from the Fiji House on the campus of UNL.
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
Oxygen

Family Believes Body Of Missing Teen Found, Final Moments Captured On Facetime

Family members of a missing Oklahoma teen, whose final moments were captured on a Facetime video call, say their search may finally be over. Haylie Gonzalez, 17, disappeared after attending a Fourth of July party thrown by Eduardo Bonilla-Lopez, as previously reported. Bonilla-Lopez, 18, was charged after he confessed to shooting the teen and live-streaming Gonzalez as she succumbed to her injuries in the passenger’s seat of his car.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy