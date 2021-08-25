Cancel
Politics

Well trained to be well prepared

By STAFF REPORT
holmescounty.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBonifay Fire-Rescue conducted a multi-department vehicle extrication training exercise Wednesday, August 4. Bonifay Fire-Resuce Operations Captain Landis Messer says firefighters from BFR, as well as Esto Fire Department, ran through several emergency scenarios, and gained valuable training time using BFR’s newly updated extrication tools. “It’s always great to get hands-on...

