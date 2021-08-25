Expecting Great Things from God
Read more about what God is doing in the Philippines through Shofar Mission Cebu. Expect great things from God. Attempt great things for God. As the Philippines continues to battle an unseen virus, we continue to battle an unseen foe. Due to rising COVID cases throughout the nation, restrictions on gatherings and movements have been heightened. But what the enemy means for evil, God uses for good. We’re planning for another semester (at minimum) online. However, after more than a year of doing the bulk of our ministry virtually, we’re confident that God will still use our feeble efforts for His glory. We’ve learned to adapt and exploit various methods of communication for the sake of the gospel… and He’s been gracious enough to show us some fruit from it all.www.jfbelievers.com
