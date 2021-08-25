Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Expecting Great Things from God

jfbelievers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead more about what God is doing in the Philippines through Shofar Mission Cebu. Expect great things from God. Attempt great things for God. As the Philippines continues to battle an unseen virus, we continue to battle an unseen foe. Due to rising COVID cases throughout the nation, restrictions on gatherings and movements have been heightened. But what the enemy means for evil, God uses for good. We’re planning for another semester (at minimum) online. However, after more than a year of doing the bulk of our ministry virtually, we’re confident that God will still use our feeble efforts for His glory. We’ve learned to adapt and exploit various methods of communication for the sake of the gospel… and He’s been gracious enough to show us some fruit from it all.

www.jfbelievers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shofar Mission Cebu#Covid#Wots#Facebook#The Street Magazine#Street Level Radio#Slm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religionguideposts.org

Jesus Really Sees You!

But Jesus turning and seeing her said, “Take courage, daughter . . .” Matthew 9:22 (AMP) Glennon Doyle wrote, “We just need someone to see the pain. . . . To say: Yes. I see this. This is real. . . . We just need a witness.” I think we need to know that someone gets it. That we are not alone. I imagine that when Jesus turned and fixed His eyes on the lady who touched the hem of His garment, she felt Him. She knew He understood. “Take courage, daughter.” I am here. I see you.
Religioninspiringtips.com

8 Dramatic Signs that God is Transitioning You

Are you having a hard time in your life these past few days or months? First, you must remember that God is always in the business of molding you, and He could be preparing you for the next season of your life. Your difficulties now could be a sign that...
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
ReligionNorman Transcript

Faith column: Are you safe?

What has happened to the term “Christian” in our culture?. How sad is it that a famous Christian writer has a line on his website that reads, “The greatest threat to the cause of Jesus Christ is Christianity?”. Why does there seem to be a mass exodus of individuals and...
Religionmeigsindypress.com

The Church Mouse: God is Everywhere

“Charity never faileth: but whether there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease; whether there be knowledge, it shall vanish away.” (Corinthians 13:8) How many times have you heard the phrase “They have taken God out of public schools!”? I’ve heard it many, many times....
ReligionBelief.Net

7 Ways to Pray For Yourself Every Day

Philippians 4:6-7 reminds us, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Jesus Christ.” While praying for yourself is biblical, many believers hesitate when it comes to such prayers thinking they are not being humble. Others believe praying for themselves means they are taking attention away from God and placing it in their own direction. Yet, we are told in Scripture that it’s ok to pray for ourselves. We should call on God and make our petitions known to Him. Here are seven ways to pray for yourself everyday.
ReligionOneida Dispatch

A NEW YOU: You are getting prepared for the great things ahead.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., once prayed, “Use me, God. Show me how to take who I am, who I want to be, and what I can do, and use it for a purpose greater than myself.”. Have you ever tried to figure out God’s will? In which direction should you go? Where is God leading you? What does God want you to achieve? And, how can you use your gifts and abilities in service to others?
ReligionNorth Platte Telegraph

From the pulpit: God's seasons

In this article, I would like for us to consider seasons from the Bible. We are in the midst of seasonal change. The transition from summer to fall is my favorite transition. The air temperature cools and has a different feel to it. Sports fans follow their football or volleyball teams, social events happen, and harvest begins. In Nebraska, we get to enjoy four seasons, and it seems that when seasonal change happens, we are ready for it.
ReligionCedar Valley Daily Times

FROM THE BIRD'S NEST: God's bio

When I joined Twitter years ago, I was asked during the set-up to provide a “bio.” So, I did what was expected of a pastor like me. I typed something like this…. “Follower of Jesus, husband of 1, father of 4, pastor to many…”. But something about that just didn’t...
Palm Beach County, FLwflx.com

35% of people say pandemic carries 'lesson from God'

What's the best defense to survive and thrive amid the pandemic?. Studies from Pew Research reveal religious faith has grown amid the pandemic. One survey shows roughly 30 percent of Americans have a stronger personal faith because of it. It's midweek on the sidewalk outside Good Samaritan Hospital in West...
Carbondale, COsoprissun.com

From a great granddaughter

When things go as we want, our last developmental task is making sense of the life we lived, weaving that sense into something approaching wisdom and passing it along to the generations following us. Now, it is their privilege and obligation to lead. We have moved to the rear, but it is still our obligation to light the path, even when we are no longer determining its direction. In this month’s “Mature Content” column a young leader wrote about her grandparents lighting her way. – Ron Kokish, Carbondale Age-Friendly Community Initiative.
ReligionHerald-Press

RELIGION: The last passover

I’ve never been to a Civil War reenactment. I like history, particularly civil war history, but the whole reenactment thing just seems moot to me. That portion of history is concluded and written into the past. Its particulars are still studied by various war colleges, military institutes and historians to this day, but nonetheless I still have no intentions of attending a battle reenactment anytime soon.
Religionelizabethton.com

Parents commanded to train children in the things of God

Dear Rev. Graham: I am ridiculed by my friends for choosing to stay home and raise my children, telling me that I could give them a better life by pursuing a career. I am grateful my husband works hard, but we struggle to make ends meet though we are committed to living with less so that I can be a stay-at-home mom. Is this selfish of me? — C.M.
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Proper Ways to Get an Answer from God

When we pray about something, we hope to receive an answer from God. However, since we cannot hear Him speak audibly, we could miss it if we are not attentive. Therefore, if we want to get an answer from the Lord, we have to make sure that we are ready to receive the response we hope for.
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

There's great power in trusting God

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. Between issues surrounding the virus, the situation in Afghanistan, and just the daily grind of work, school and family responsibilities, it’s so easy to give worry and anxiety way too much control of our heart and mind.
Books & Literatureoutreachmagazine.com

Can the Gospels Be Trusted?

Jesus opens an avenue for establishing the Bible’s trustworthiness through a legitimate appeal to authority. For if Jesus was who He claimed to be (God become human) and if Jesus verified Scripture as being trustworthy as a book from God, then without any serious defeaters to disprove the Bible’s reliability, we have good reason to take Jesus at His word and accepts His view of Scripture. So rather than verify the reliability of the whole Bible, we can narrow the test sample to the Gospels to investigate whether they stand up to scrutiny as the primary historical sources on Jesus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy