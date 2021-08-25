Expecting Great Things from God

Philippians 4:6-7 reminds us, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Jesus Christ.” While praying for yourself is biblical, many believers hesitate when it comes to such prayers thinking they are not being humble. Others believe praying for themselves means they are taking attention away from God and placing it in their own direction. Yet, we are told in Scripture that it’s ok to pray for ourselves. We should call on God and make our petitions known to Him. Here are seven ways to pray for yourself everyday.