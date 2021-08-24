Polite Portrays a Dedicated Artist with Aspirations to Change New York’s Rap Culture.

Chanté Joseph speaks to ENNY about risking stability to take the leap to become an artist, honouring Black womanhood, and her debut EP 'Under Twenty Five'. “Every week there was a new person; this isn’t a new story,” Enny Adepitan tells me from South London. We’re talking about the endemic nature of sexual assault in society and how it feels inescapable. “It’s something you’ve grown up knowing, things you’ve seen in your family and culture, and I just felt really angry. That song came out of a place of anger.” The song she is describing is 'Keisha’s & Brenda’s' from her new EP ‘Under Twenty Five’. The ominous track details the cycle of sexual assault: the silencing, lack of accountability, blame and shame. “Like, I know some girls that survived R. Kellys / I know some men that survived them, too / Ages of Blue Peter down to Blue's Clues / To buy silence for some new shoes”, she raps over the “chilly” beat produced by PAYA. In the black and white video, released shortly before we spoke, ENNY walks with a crowd of women who have thick black masking tape over their mouths. As the only one free to speak, she leads the charge for women who have been silenced by abuse. In one scene, she is interrogated by an older male investigator who questions: “What was she doin' there? / Why did you follow them there? / Why was you wearin' that? / Why did you say that?"