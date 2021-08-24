Broad River Mercantlie: A store out of time
To enter the doors of Broad River Mercantile in downtown Chester is to step back into a time when the store was an Efird's Department Store, or earlier when it was the Rodman & Brown Company, with wooden floors and shelves crammed with all types of merchandise at reasonable prices. Looking around now, the floors are still wooden, the shelves are still full of merchandise and the prices are still reasonable, but the products are more modern.
