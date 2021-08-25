Cancel
S&P 500, Nasdaq Nab Fresh Record Closes as Treasury Yield Soars

By Jake Scott
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe three major indexes turned in big wins today, with the S&P 500 crossing the 4,500 level for the first time ever before settling just below it. Bank and reopening stocks soared as the 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since earlier this month, boosting the likes of JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC). The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also locked in their fifth-straight day of gains and fresh record closes, while the Dow logged a 39-point pop, as well as its fourth-straight session in the black. Investors are now looking ahead to the Jackson Hole symposium, which kicks off tomorrow and could give Wall Street clues as to the central bank's next move.

www.schaeffersresearch.com

