S&P 500, Nasdaq Nab Fresh Record Closes as Treasury Yield Soars

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up 226 points at last check, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are firmly in the black as well, after both nabbing record intraday highs. For the week, all three major benchmarks are on track for solid gains. Investors are eyeing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which included his support of the central bank tapering off bond purchases this year, adding that interest rate hikes would not immediately succeed this tapering. The Fed chair also added that inflation was near the central bank's 2% target rate. Meanwhile, the U.S. consumer sentiment reading of 70.3 for August was below Wall Street's expectations of 71, and a decline from July's reading of 81.2.