A new Valheim Hearth and Home update spotlight explains changes to blocking and stamina that will be included in the next update. The new video, which you can check out below, explains that developer Iron Gate knows that different players want to take different approaches to combat. With that in mind, those who want to deal as much damage as possible will want to continue to focus on maximising stamina, ensuring that they can hit harder and more often. If you're hoping to draw your enemies' fire while your allies finish them off, however, you'll need to increase your maximum health - not only does that allow you to take more damage, it'll also make it easier to block incoming attacks.