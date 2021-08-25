Stanley, Mary

Mary Beth Stanley was born in June of 1949 in Springfield, Ohio. Mary passed away on Monday, August 23rd, at the age of 72, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She raised her family in Marietta, Georgia, where she was an active member of First Presbyterian Church. Mary devoted her life to her family, friends, and career in education. She will be remembered for her warm, engaging presence and kind heart. Mary leaves behind her husband, Jeff Stanley of Big Canoe, Georgia, her two daughters, Lindsey (Garrison) Spearman, and Hannah Krzeminski, along with three grandsons. Mary's life will be celebrated on Monday, August 30th at First Presbyterian Church of Marietta at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Mary Stanley. Tribute Gifts can be made at act.alz.org/Donate.