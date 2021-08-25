Cancel
Baseball

Little League World Series whittling away teams toward title

 4 days ago

–Texas defeated New Jersey 2-1 to remain alive in Williamsport. Texas will meet Nebraska today at 3pm. –New Hampshire defeated Oregon 14-6. They will face Ohio today at 1pm in an elimination game. In winner’s bracket games today:. –California will meet South Dakota at 5pm. –Hawaii will face Michigan at...

College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
Louisiana Statepurecountry1067.com

Lafayette Little League Representing Louisiana in Little League World Series

The 2021 Little League World Series begins August 19 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. 16 states will be represented including Hawaii, Connecticut, Nebraska, New Jersey, Michigan, Florida, Washington, Texas, Tennessee, Ohio, New Hampshire, California, Pennsylvania, Oregon, South Dakota, and Lafayette Little League will represent Louisiana. Louisiana will play South Dakota Friday, August...
Cleveland, OHwisr680.com

Cleveland wins annual Classic in Williamsport

The Cleveland Indians defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 last night in the Little League World Series Classic game played in Williamsport. In actual Little League World Series games in Williamsport Sunday, California shut-out Ohio 9-0. Hawaii defeated Nebraska 11-3. There are four games scheduled for today. The post Cleveland...
Torrance, CAspectrumnews1.com

Torrance is halfway to Little League World Series championship

On Sunday, Torrance defeated Hamilton, Ohio, in the Little League World Series and is now just two wins away from playing in the championship game. Torrance is the first Los Angeles County team since Northridge in 1994 to reach the Little League Baseball World Series. Sports reporter Jack Harris has been covering the team and joined "LA Times Today" host Lisa McRee with more.
Butler, PAwisr680.com

High School Golf teams return/Butler’s Scott shoots 32

–The Seneca Valley Girls Golf team opened their season with a 176-186 victory over Butler at Hiland Golf Course. Lihini Ranaweera led the Raiders with a 36. Butler’s Paige Scott was medalist with a 32. –The Butler Boys Golfers defeated Kiski Area 211-227 to open their season. Wyatt Kos led...
Michigan StateKHON2

Live blog: Little League World Series Hank Aaron bracket finals — Honolulu Little League vs. Michigan

After winning the Little League World Series in 2018, Honolulu Little League is two wins away from another championship. Standing in the way for Honolulu is a rematch with Michigan’s Taylor North Little League in the Hank Aaron bracket championship game, which begins at 9:30 a.m. HST on Saturday. Honolulu won the first matchup on Wednesday, but the stakes are much higher on Saturday.
College Sportsuwdawgpound.com

Picking the Pac: Pac-12 North Season Preview

In case you missed it, check out yesterday’s post with Pac-12 South predictions. We have spent plenty of time previewing Washington from every angle, so I’m not going in depth on the roster in this space, but let’s look at how we get to this record. Looking at UW’s schedule, I see 10 games where we will likely be favored and two that are closer to a toss-up (Michigan and Oregon). Even the games where we’ll be favored are far from sure things; Stanford and Cal, for example, are probably closer to a 60% win probability. In other words, the likelihood of winning 11 or 12 games is, as always, slim. Moreover, getting wins over both Michigan and Oregon would be great, but the odds aren’t great to win both of them. In this scenario, I have UW beating Michigan and losing to both Oregon and Stanford. By my calculations, that would still be good for double-digit wins, a Pac-12 North win, and an outstanding season.
Ohio Stateyourbigsky.com

Ohio beats South Dakota 5-2, reaches LLWS championship game

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cooper Oden struck out six and allowed two runs over five innings Saturday as Ohio hung on to beat South Dakota 5-2 in a semifinal at the Little League World Series. The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, became the first team from...
Hawaii StateDerrick

Michigan beats Hawaii 2-1 and moves into LLWS championship

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cameron Thorning hit a two-run homer and struck out seven over 3 ⅓ innings as Michigan defeated Hawaii 2-1 in a semifinal Saturday at the Little League World Series. Michigan’s win set up a championship game Sunday against Ohio, 5-2 winners over South Dakota earlier...
SportsFort Morgan Times

UNC volleyball cancels Saturday match against South Dakota

Northern Colorado volleyball will not play South Dakota on Saturday, the university announced Friday morning. The Bears and Coyotes canceled the upcoming match due to COVID-19 protocols on the South Dakota team. It is not expected to be rescheduled. UNC will still play at 6 p.m. Friday against Northwestern. The...
Butler, PAwisr680.com

Three major collegiate conferences to collaborate

The Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 announced a partnership Tuesday that will focus on the future evolution of college athletics, and help the conferences create stability. They plan to work together to not only provide non-conference matchups in football and basketball, but also future decision-making in regards to the College Football Playoff, NCAA governance changes and more. Although it is not a contract partnership, the alliance involves all presidents, chancellors and athletic directors in agreement from each school.
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu falls to Michigan in Little League World Series semifinals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Little League team’s magical run in the Little League World Series comes to an end in a close 2-1 loss to Michigan in the Hank Aaron bracket championship. Michigan would get the better of “Da Boys” after falling to Hawaii on Wednesday, advancing to Sunday’s...
Mars, PAwisr680.com

Mars golfers top Butler/Paige Scott leads another round

–The Butler Girls defeated Pine-Richland 180-238 at Conley’s Golf Course. Paige Scott of the Golden Tornado led all golfers with a 36. –The Mars Boys defeated Butler 199-206 at Butler Country Club. Blake Bartolo of the Planets was medalist with a 36. James Bromley and Ryan Steigerwald added 39’s. Parker Worsley led Butler with a 38. Wyatt Kos added a 41.

