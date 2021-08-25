Watch Now: Protest at Fiji house

An advanced spy plane the FBI used to monitor Black Lives Matter protests is now available for purchase.As reported by BuzzFeed, a listing for the aircraft appeared on a General Services Administration Auctions website that facilitates the bidding on and purchasing of surplus federal government property. The plane, a Cessna Citation 560, is currently listed for $1,000 USD with zero bidders. It also possesses a Wescam MX-20, which, according to the manufacturers’ website, is “ideal for high-altitude, long range persistent surveillance.” The craft also carries infrared sensors that aide in detecting potential targets at all hours of the day.This...