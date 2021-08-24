Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Rolliing Stones’ Charlie Watts Dead At 80

By Music News
wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe music world was shocked to learn that Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died on August 24th at the age of 80. Fans had been showing concern when the news broke earlier this month that for the first time in his career, Watts was sitting out of a Stones tour due to an unspecified illness. Keith Richards' longtime collaborator and drummer, Steve Jordan will fill in for Watts throughout the 13-city trek, which starts next month.

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Billy Idol
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Keith Moon
Person
Bill Wyman
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Joe Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#The Rolling Stones#The Rolliing Stones#Arabian#Danish#Blues Incorporated#Ealing Jazz Club#Jagger Richards Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
districtchronicles.com

What’s Charlie Watts’s Cause of Death? The Legendary Drummer Has Died

Frequently hailed as one of the best rock drummers in the world, Charlie joined Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 1963, after a string of drumming stints in esteemed bands like Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated. A keen jazz lover, Charlie was the founding member of the Charlie Watts Orchestra. “It...
963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
Hello Magazine

Mick Jagger's poignant tribute to Charlie Watts sparks huge reaction

Sir Mick Jagger has paid tribute to his bandmate, Charlie Watts, following the death of the Rolling Stones drummer on Tuesday. Charlie passed away at the age of 80 in a London hospital on 24 August, prompting a huge response from musicians and fans alike. WATCH: Mick Jagger opens up...
Forward

The secret Jewish history of Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts, a founder of the Rolling Stones, and the British rock band’s only drummer, has died at age 80. Earlier this month, the Rolling Stones announced that Watts would not appear with the band on its upcoming tour due to unspecified medical reasons. As a member of the Stones, he is regarded as one of the greatest rock drummers of all time, helping to create and refine that band’s classic-rock sound, which is virtually synonymous with the genre itself.
MusicOroville Mercury-Register

Charlie’s company: The musicians I still admire | Editor’s notes

That line, from Neil Young’s “My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue),” might be my least favorite in the history of music. At least, that’s how I see it at 61. Like a lot of old guitar players, I had different views in my younger days. Fortunately, I grew...
EntertainmentArgus Observer Online

Craig Carter: Getting old ain’t for sissies

So, there I was, minding my own business, trying my best to be cool with this getting old stuff, when the age fairy snuck up behind me, and whacked me upside the head with the old coot stick. What was it this time, Craig?. Well, I decided since I’ve reached...
CelebritiesLowell Sun

America kissed Charlie Watts

I find America’s lipstick prints everywhere, bright red bows of kisses on every culture. Charlie Watts, longtime drummer for British band the Rolling Stones, died this week, leaving millions of men with tears soaking into their gray Fu Manchu mustaches, sometimes falling on the $500 wingtip shoes they wear when they go to their law firm; the Vietnam generation with store-bought teeth and a new hip.
Musicwgnradio.com

Bruce Springsteen, Ye, and Charlie Watts with ‘Elton’ Jim Turano

Anna Davlantes is joined in the studio by “Elton” Jim Turano where they talk about Kanye West’s “Donda” listening party. They highlight the scale replica of Ye’s house and how he lit himself on fire during the show. Jim also speaks on the 500+ concerts he’s been to, with Bruce Springsteen’s concert being one of the most recent, and he revisits his discussion with Anna about the late Charlie Watts.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's How Sting Really Feels About Eric Clapton's Controversial Vaccine Opinions

Who can believe legendary singer and songwriter Sting is 69 years old? The heartthrob rocker, who is also the father of the gorgeous Mickey Sumner, certainly isn't slowing down on producing music. According to Showbiz 411, Sting, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, is about to spring a new album on his ardent fans. The story goes that he was touring his Broadway show "The Last Ship" when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. So, he used the six weeks that the show was unexpectedly anchored to start writing a new album called "The Bridge."
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

'This Has Gotta Stop': Eric Clapton Drops Apparent Anti-Vax Anthem

Vehement anti-vaccine rocker Eric Clapton has just dropped what appears to be a musical rant against pandemic restrictions and vaccines. The animated music video for the legendary guitarist’s apparent anti-vaccine anthem “This Has Gotta Stop” features an evil puppeteer and protesters brandishing signs reading “Liberty” and “Stop.” (Check it out in the video up top.)
MusicPosted by
GOBankingRates

What is Eric Clapton’s Net Worth?

British rock star and legendary guitarist Eric Clapton is one of the bestselling musicians in history and has amassed a net worth of $450 million after six decades on stage and in the recording...
MusicPosted by
The Week

Lee 'Scratch' Perry, the visionary 'soul' of reggae, dies at 85

Lee "Scratch" Perry, the legendary Jamaican singer and music producer, died at a hospital in Lucea, according to local media reports confirmed Sunday by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. He was 85. "If Bob Marley was the face and voice of reggae, Lee 'Scratch' Perry was its soul," BBC media...
Public Health1029thebuzz.com

Eric Clapton Records Song To Protest Covid-19 Policies

Eric Clapton, whose been very vocal, isn’t backing down from his stance against COVID-19 policies. He previously refused to play live shows that require attendees to prove they've been vaccinated. And now, he has released a politically-charged new song called “This Has Gotta Stop.”. On Friday (Aug. 27,) the 76-year-old...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Rolling Stone

Stevie Van Zandt’s New Memoir ‘Unrequited Infatuations’ Reveals Friendship With Springsteen and More

Stevie Van Zandt is set to publish his memoir, Unrequited Infatuations, on September 28th. Read Exclusive Excerpt: Stevie Van Zandt’s Long Walk Home From E Street Van Zandt will also discuss his work as an activist, particularly surrounding South African apartheid and the 1985 album he spearheaded, Sun City, which featured an array of artists, including Ringo Starr, Peter Gabriel, Gil Scott-Heron, Miles Davis, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Bono, Keith Richards, Miles Davis, and Herbie Hancock. The musician will also delve into his forays into acting, specifically The Sopranos, as well as more recent endeavors like his radio show Underground Garage, record label,...
Musicrelix

The Black Crowes: Thick N’ Thin

“We been offered tours every year since we split up. Someone would call and say, ‘Hey, there’s money on the table—a lot of money.’ But we didn’t want to do it,” explains guitarist Rich Robinson, as he describes the mutual, longstanding reluctance of his brother Chris and himself to reunite The Black Crowes. However, the Robinsons eventually relented, following a personal and musical reconciliation and, this summer, they will finally take to the road together with a new incarnation of the Crowes—nearly eight years after the group’s previous tour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy