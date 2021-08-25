Stimulus Check Support For Newborns

Stimulus Check provided a huge relief to all the Americans. The initiative was taken by Joe Biden. The announcement in March brought smiles to the people of America. The pandemic wrecked people saw the checks as a method to survive. But the checks seem to have had their time. After the third check, there is no news of any further payments being sanctioned. This has left a large chunk of the citizens concerned. Households are still coping up with the aftermath of the deadly pandemic. Necessities are becoming hard to afford for some. Debts and rents are also increasingly adding up to the pressure. A recent study has shown that a large number of people could not clear their debts. The number of rent defaulters has also increased. Surprisingly enough, the government has a chunk of the rent assistance money unclaimed. Let us learn more about the unpopular Stimulus Check below.