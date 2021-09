Globally, millions of people are affected by neurological disorders. In that, over 80% of the death takes place in the low and middle-income countries. Worldwide Epilepsy is the most common neurological disorder, affecting people of all ages. This disease is a chronic brain disorder characterized by sudden and recurrent episodes of seizure. Patients who have epilepsy suffer from sudden behavioral changes, loss of consciousness and severe emotional distress. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 50 million people have epilepsy worldwide. Epilepsy is a common serious, and about 2.4 million new cases are diagnosed annually.