Kate Winslet has earned two Emmy nominations for the hit HBO series “Mare of Easttown.” She contends both for TV Movie/Limited Actress (a category she won a decade ago for HBO’s “Mildred Pierce”) and as one of the producers of this riveting crime drama. After more than two decades in the business, this marked her first time working behind the camera. The Oscar-winning actress explained her decision thus: “I wanted all of the actors to feel that they had a leader and that the crew to feel that there was an executive producer always present. It was such a big show shot over many months and often producers aren’t physically there. I didn’t want there to be a hierarchy. I wanted to obliterate all of that. I wanted it to absolutely feel like a community.”