Pardon my ignorance, but even though I have not always agreed with all the tenets of the Democratic Party, I have generally believed that humaneness and defense of basic human rights was an important cornerstone of their foundational beliefs. Yet the recent events in Afghanistan, devised and carried out by our current administration, have taken me by complete surprise. I hope and pray that all American citizens and all the Afghans that so valiantly aided us in our military and peacekeeping efforts over the last two decades, will receive safe passage out of the country.