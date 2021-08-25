Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Do I have to use an attorney for a simple will?

By Asked in Fort Collins, CO
avvo.com
 4 days ago

I agree with my colleagues. I'll only point out that no, you do not need an attorney to draft a will. But most attorneys won't tell you that the "do wills." We do estate planning. So, you'd want an attorney to advise you on what the will should and shouldn't say, what decisions you should make ahead of time versus those you can leave to be made later, what processes your daughter will and won't have to go through to get things done in the event of your death or disability, etc., and the will and other documents are part of what comes out of those conversations. Make sense?

avvo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Federal Court#Wills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Economyycitynews.com

$300 unemployment benefits may return

Following a ruling Tuesday by the State’s 10th District Court of Appeals, unemployed Ohioans may soon once again receive the weekly $300 unemployment bonus. While federal funding for the program expires next Saturday, September 4, those who have been unemployed would likely receive many weeks of back pay, should the ruling stand.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Income Taxsmobserved.com

Your Social Security Income is Taxable

Ask Rusty – My Social Security Income Hurts When I File My Taxes. AdvertisementDear Rusty: I am getting hammered with taxes on my Social Security (SS). I am retired and draw a meager work pension and SS benefits. When my wife and I filed our joint tax return we owed the IRS a substantial amount of money - they took 85% of my SS in taxes. We are just barely over the minimal amount of income allowed for SS tax exemption. Is there anything I can do so I do not have to pay all this money at once at the end of the year? I didn't get any tax advice when I started drawing my SS and the guy who prepared our tax return couldn't have cared less. No one ever told me that I would get double-taxed on the SS that I worked so hard for. Any help or advice is appreciated, I cannot take another hit like this again. Signed: Double-Taxed.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

How COVID-19 has Impacted Social Security Disability (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Claims

My name is Attorney Thomas Durkin. I am a partner with Cabranes, Durkin, and Longdin. I have been helping people with their SSDI and SSI cases for over 25 years. I have physical offices in Racine and Milwaukee, WI, but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how I practice law and has actually allowed me to broaden my practice area as I no longer have to travel to hearing offices for in-person hearings for the reasons explained below.
Relationship Advicemoneytalksnews.com

Social Security Benefits for Divorced Spouses

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. Social Security benefits can be an important part of your financial plan for retirement, whether you’re single, married, widowed or divorced. If you were married previously, it’s helpful to understand how claiming a Social Security benefit for divorced spouse status works. Even...
RelationshipsRolla Daily News

4 things couples need to know about Social Security survivors benefits

When it comes to preparing for the inevitable, it’s quite possible that couples might not contemplate the Social Security benefit a surviving spouse might receive. But they should. And they should do so far in advance of claiming benefits based on their own record. What married couples should know about...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Upcoming Payments List

Stimulus Check provided a great source of relief for the common people of the US. The government tried to cover the expenses. This was done to provide relief to the common people. The payments also seemed to have stabilized the economy to a certain extent. However, after the third Stimulus Check was sent out, the IRS stated that there will be no more checks. This left the people very much worried. All of them petitioned for further fundings from the government. Below is detailed information about the upcoming monetary assistance.
Illinois Statewmay.com

Illinois Eviction Moratorium Remains In Effect

Despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling ending the federal moratorium on evictions during the pandemic, Illinois’s order prohibiting evictions for people suffering financial harm from the pandemic remains in effect. Governor JB Pritzker has extended the state moratorium through October 3rd. But housing advocates say that doesn’t leave much time...
Relationship AdvicePost Register

It's the Law: The legal responsibilities of common-law partners to their children

Q. I do a lot of work on my genealogy, and feel it is just as important to keep the records of my living ancestors current as well as my deceased ancestors. I frequently encounter relatives living with and having children with a “significant other.” What is the difference between having children in a common law marriage versus living with someone? What are the legal responsibilities to these children when one gets tired of the relationship and up and moves out?
Relationship Adviceledger.news

How Your Marital Status Impacts Your Wills and Trusts

This article answers the question, “How does your marital status impact your wills and trusts?” Are you getting married? Or are you newly married? Are you getting a divorce? Or are you newly divorced? Has your spouse predeceased you? These are questions that I ask as a legal specialist in estate planning trust and probate law. This year marks my 19th year as a zealous advocate providing legal services for clients who find themselves in need of legal guidance. My advice to you can be ignored but then your estate planning may fail to achieve one of its primary objectives which is to avoid the cost and delays of both the conservatorship court process following your incapacity and the probate court process following your untimely death. Most of my clients come to me because they want to make sure that their beneficiaries are provided for and protected. My job is also to ensure that you are protected during your lifetime because you have made difficult decisions and put them in writing.
Personal FinanceCNET

Your last child tax credit check is already on the horizon. Important dates to know

We're almost halfway through the monthly payments from the IRS: With September's child tax credit payment in a few weeks, the IRS will have sent three checks this year, leaving three more to go by the end of 2021. Unless you opt out of the monthly payments in favor of a larger lump sum later, the IRS is sending half of the money you qualify for this year, with the remainder arriving after you file your taxes in 2022.
EconomyKTEN.com

What Are the Laws for Intestate Succession?

Estate planning is part of comprehensive financial planning. It includes making a will. If you don’t make a will before your death, you will die intestate. In that case, your assets will be distributed by the courts according to the laws of your state. Even though there are individual state laws concerning intestate succession, these state laws are more similar than they are different. Here’s what you need to know. Estate planning is best done by incorporating the insights of a financial advisor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy