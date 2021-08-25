Do I have to use an attorney for a simple will?
I agree with my colleagues. I'll only point out that no, you do not need an attorney to draft a will. But most attorneys won't tell you that the "do wills." We do estate planning. So, you'd want an attorney to advise you on what the will should and shouldn't say, what decisions you should make ahead of time versus those you can leave to be made later, what processes your daughter will and won't have to go through to get things done in the event of your death or disability, etc., and the will and other documents are part of what comes out of those conversations. Make sense?avvo.com
