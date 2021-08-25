What is the process when mother wants to split home and money between her two kids after death?

The planning process is actually quite simple. Mother executes a valid last will and testament saying everything goes to two specific persons in equal shares. Perhaps more importantly, Mother designates in that will who she nominates to carry out the terms of the will (ideally a capable and fair person that may be one of the beneficiaries). After death the two beneficiaries sort out their interests. If neither wants the house, it is sold and the proceeds divided equally. If one wants the house, that person buys out the interest of the other by paying half the fair market value. If the estate doesn't include enough cash to do that, the buying party may obtain a mortgage to generate the buy-out cash, or the receiving party may agree to future cash payments. If both want the house, a bidding process may be involved. The assistance of counsel in drafting and executing the will, and in the probate of that will can be important to a smooth transition to new ownership.