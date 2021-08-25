Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

The U.S. is hooked on economic sanctions

By Daniel Drezner
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. When I wrote “The Sanctions Paradox” over 20 years ago, the conventional wisdom in Washington was that economic statecraft was an exercise in empty symbolism. Skeptics could point to too many cases — such as North Korea, Cuba, Iran or Iraq — in which long-term sanctions imposition and near-comprehensive trade embargoes had accomplished little in the way of tangible concessions.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Sanctions#Embargoes#Iran#International Politics#Tufts University#Posteverything#Foreign Affairs#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
Country
China
Country
Iraq
Related
U.S. Politicsabc17news.com

Iran and Syria vow to confront U.S. sanctions

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Iran and Syria have vowed to take “mighty steps” to confront U.S. sanctions imposed on both countries, saying relations between the two regional allies will strengthen under Iran’s new leadership. The announcement was made by Iran’s new foreign minister, who began an official visit to Damascus on Sunday. Iran has been one of the Syrian government’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help President Bashar Assad’s troops in the 10-year civil war. Half a million have been killed in the conflict, and half of the country’s pre-war population of 23 million has been displaced.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israeli PM presented Biden with "death by a thousand cuts" Iran strategy

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett presented President Biden in their meeting today with what Israeli officials described as “a death by a thousand cuts” strategy against Iran. Why it matters: Besides striking up a personal relationship, Bennett's primary goal in his first meeting with Biden was to express his sense...
U.S. PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Iran Taking Advantage of Lax Enforcement of US Sanctions to Export Fuel

As Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in the White House in the midst of U.S. force withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Iranian file will soon take center stage. Experts tell JNS that existing sanctions are becoming problematic, as they tend to wear down over time as workarounds are found. They also say that the current administration has been lax in enforcing them—sanctions that were put in place by the former administration.
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

Engage North Korea, but hold it accountable

Any lifting of the U.S. travel ban on North Korea must go with assurances that Americans who travel to North Korea to meet family members, do business, cover news stories, teach and provide humanitarian aid will not be subject to intimidation, arrests, and harsh and prolonged sentencing on unacceptable grounds, influenced by the political climate. Between 2009 and 2019, North Korea detained 16 Americans without due process, many of whose releases had to be negotiated by senior U.S. officials or prominent former officials, including two presidents — as if they were political hostages.
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

Our institutions are failing us on China

U.S. deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger has a must-read essay at Foreign Affairs detailing the Chinese Communist Party’s “grand strategy” to “displace American power” and “dominate a global order more suitable to Beijing’s governance model.”. And you should read the whole thing. But I was struck by Pottinger’s singling...
U.S. PoliticsMetro International

U.S. wants aid to Afghanistan to continue despite sanctions on Taliban

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is taking steps to allow humanitarian work to continue in Afghanistan despite U.S. sanctions on the Taliban, which seized power 11 days ago. A U.S. Treasury Department official said President Joe Biden’s administration has contacted humanitarian partners in Afghanistan in recent days about their continued...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia pledges retaliation after new U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow pledged retaliatory measures after a new set of sanctions imposed by the United States on a Russian ship and two companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The $11 billion project, which will double the...
Politics740thefan.com

Ukraine sanctions lawmaker accused of meddling in U.S. election

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday signed a decree imposing sanctions on Andriy Derkach, the Ukrainian lawmaker accused by the United States of being a Russian agent and interfering in U.S. elections, the presidential office said. The sanctions include an asset freeze, a ban on capital withdrawals,...
Worldwhtc.com

Iran urges Japan to release billions in blocked funds amid U.S. sanctions

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi called on Japan to release Iranian funds frozen in the country because of U.S. sanctions, Iranian state TV reported after the president met on Sunday with the visiting Japanese foreign minister. Iran has been unable to obtain tens of billions of dollars of...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

U.S. sanctions Paraguayan money laundering network

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Amid the Biden administration's crackdown on corruption worldwide, the Treasury sanctioned a money laundering network operating in the tri-boarder area of Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay. The federal department sanctioned Kassem Mohamad Hijazi and two of his partners, Khalil Ahmad Hijazi and Liz Paola Doldan Gonzalez, along...
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

U.S. sanctions Eritrean military leader over abuses in Tigray

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has sanctioned the leader of the Eritrean military over allegations his forces committed human rights abuses amid its ongoing war in Ethiopia's Tigray region where civilians have been engulfed in a humanitarian crisis. The Treasury on Monday said in a statement it blacklisted...
Foreign Policymarketplace.org

Are the U.S. and China on the path to economic decoupling?

Investors around the world and here at home are becoming skeptical of Chinese stocks after that country’s government unexpectedly cracked down on several big Chinese companies in industries from tech to education. These moves shut down apps, scared off public offerings and sent shares tanking. The situation has some wondering...
Miami, FLNBC Miami

U.S. Sanctions Three Cuban Officials in Response to Violence Against Protesters

Three Cuban officials who were found to be connected with actions to suppress pro-democratic protests in Cuba were sanctioned today by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The sanctions were announced by the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control. The three individuals sanctioned are Roberto Legra Sotolongo and Andres Laureano...

Comments / 0

Community Policy