Rachel Nichols Removed from ESPN’s NBA Coverage, ‘The Jump’ Canceled

About a month and a half after Rachel Nichols’ controversial comments leaked, ESPN is parting ways with the host when it comes to its coverage of the NBA, Variety reports. That also includes canceling her show, The Jump, which aired weekdays. “We mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned,” David Roberts, senior vice president for NBA production at ESPN, said in a statement. “Rachel is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content.”