Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rain & Storm Chances Increase

Posted by 
WZDX
WZDX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16EXTc_0bcsw0kf00

Our weather pattern change involves winds becoming more southerly ushering in moisture for Thursday. This means the cloud cover will be a more prominent feature this afternoon and we'll bring the opportunity for scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. This isn't really anything to freak over. It's a more Summer weather pattern.

Given the additional clouds in the afternoon, temperatures will have a problem making that final push into the 90s. We'll likely finish each day of the coming forecast period in the mid and upper 80s with a couple of isolated low 90s.

**What's the weather look like where you live? Text us your weather photos and weather reports: (256)382-2692**

The Tropics

Tropical Depression Nine (TD 9) has now formed in the Caribbean. It's expected to become a tropical storm later today/tonight and when it does, it will become our ninth named storm of the season, Ida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r2IJR_0bcsw0kf00

TD 9 is expected to strengthen as a strong category two hurricane once making it into the warm, Gulf of Mexico. Tropical storm condition are likely in portions of the Cayman Islands tonight and western Cuba Friday and Friday night, with dangerous storm surge possible in portion of western Cuba, including the Isle of Youth, in areas of onshore flow.

TD 9 is expected to produce life-threatening heavy rains, flash flooding and mudslides across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, western Cuba, including the Ila of Youth and northeastern portions of the Yucatan Peninsula.

This system is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast at or near major hurricane status on Sunday, although the forecast uncertainty is larger than usual since the system is just forming. There is a risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday along the northern Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle to the upper Texas coast, with the greatest risk along the coast of Louisiana.

As of now, and keep in mind things will likely change between now and then, the Tennessee Valley is on the eastern side of this storm, meaning we're forecast to see heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, and potentially isolated, short-lived tornadoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPwN8_0bcsw0kf00

Comments / 0

WZDX

WZDX

Huntsville, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Reports#Gulf Coast#Jamaica#Cayman Islands#Rain Storm Chances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Mississippi StateWAPT

Hurricane Ida: Damaging wind timeline for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippians are bracing for the effects of Hurricane Ida, which include heavy rain and damaging winds that could bring down trees and knock out power overnight and into Monday morning. Video above: Damaging wind timeline for Jackson metro area, surrounding counties. Ida will move north into southern...
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso’s Storm Chances Increase This Week – Here’s When You Can Expect More Rain

Tropical Rainstorm Nora could fuel another round of monsoonal showers and thunderstorms in our area around mid-week. That’s the word from the National Weather Service El Paso and every television meteorologist and weather forecaster in town. “Could” is the operative word and things might change over the next couple of days, but if the pattern holds, we could see another rainfall event that leads to possible flooding. So, if you live in an area that’s prone to flooding it’s best to prepare for the worst and stock up on sandbags now if needed.
El Paso, TXPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso’s Storm Chances Increase This Week – Here’s When You Can Expect More Rain

Tropical Rainstorm Nora could fuel another round of monsoonal showers and thunderstorms in our area around mid-week. That’s the word from the National Weather Service El Paso and every television meteorologist and weather forecaster in town. “Could” is the operative word and things might change over the next couple of days, but if the pattern holds, we could see another rainfall event that leads to possible flooding. So, if you live in an area that’s prone to flooding it’s best to prepare for the worst and stock up on sandbags now if needed.
Florida StateNBC Miami

Storm Chances Increase to Start Work Week in South Florida

While parts of the Gulf Coast region are dealing with the deadly destruction from Hurricane Ida, South Florida will also be dealing with its own increased chance of rain in the coming days. Better shower chances for the area Monday morning before a partly cloudy afternoon with just an isolated...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Scattered storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A couple of rounds of rain move through the area to start off the week. Meanwhile, a much welcomed cool down is waiting on us later this week. Some pop up showers and storms have already developed here this morning. Outflow boundaries from these storms will help to initiate more storm development through the late morning into the afternoon, especially for the southern half of the state.
Environmentwyandottedaily.com

Slight chance of rain in forecast

A slight chance of rain is in the forecast for Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The chances of rain will increase a little on Tuesday to 30 percent, the weather service said. Temperatures today will be similar to Sunday, with a high near 88, but on Tuesday, temperatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy