Rain & Storm Chances Increase

Our weather pattern change involves winds becoming more southerly ushering in moisture for Thursday. This means the cloud cover will be a more prominent feature this afternoon and we'll bring the opportunity for scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. This isn't really anything to freak over. It's a more Summer weather pattern.

Given the additional clouds in the afternoon, temperatures will have a problem making that final push into the 90s. We'll likely finish each day of the coming forecast period in the mid and upper 80s with a couple of isolated low 90s.

The Tropics

Tropical Depression Nine (TD 9) has now formed in the Caribbean. It's expected to become a tropical storm later today/tonight and when it does, it will become our ninth named storm of the season, Ida.

TD 9 is expected to strengthen as a strong category two hurricane once making it into the warm, Gulf of Mexico. Tropical storm condition are likely in portions of the Cayman Islands tonight and western Cuba Friday and Friday night, with dangerous storm surge possible in portion of western Cuba, including the Isle of Youth, in areas of onshore flow.

TD 9 is expected to produce life-threatening heavy rains, flash flooding and mudslides across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, western Cuba, including the Ila of Youth and northeastern portions of the Yucatan Peninsula.

This system is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast at or near major hurricane status on Sunday, although the forecast uncertainty is larger than usual since the system is just forming. There is a risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday along the northern Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle to the upper Texas coast, with the greatest risk along the coast of Louisiana.

As of now, and keep in mind things will likely change between now and then, the Tennessee Valley is on the eastern side of this storm, meaning we're forecast to see heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, and potentially isolated, short-lived tornadoes.