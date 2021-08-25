A+ Style: 7 Fashion Trends To Try As You Head Back To School

Summer nights are getting a little cooler, but we've got you covered on what to wear. As we approach the last days of August, the end of summer is around the corner. Now, this doesn’t mean we’re trying to rush the fall season, but we certainly want to make sure we’re prepared for the transitional time when the weather gets a little cooler. During this time, shorts are surely still in rotation, but we might pair them with a long-sleeve top or a hoodie instead of the lightweight tanks we’re used to. That said, we’ve gathered a list of lightweight jackets that will go well with practically anything and provide the best of both worlds: showing a little skin and keeping warm.