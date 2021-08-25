Cancel
Rehoboth, MA

REHOBOTH CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRehoboth Congregational Church 300th Anniversary – September Press Release. The Rehoboth Congregational Church 300th Celebration date is almost here. Please join us at the Gazebo at Redway Plain on Route 44 on Saturday September 11, 2021 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. There will be a remembrance moment to honor those lost on 9/11/01. Then there will be entertainment, games, history, picnicking, food and much more. Bring chairs and/or blankets. All are welcome.

City
Rehoboth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
#The 300th Committee#The Historic Tour#Rcc History Moment
