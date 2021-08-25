REHOBOTH CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH
Rehoboth Congregational Church 300th Celebration date is almost here. Please join us at the Gazebo at Redway Plain on Route 44 on Saturday September 11, 2021 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. There will be a remembrance moment to honor those lost on 9/11/01. Then there will be entertainment, games, history, picnicking, food and much more. Bring chairs and/or blankets. All are welcome.
