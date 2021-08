Sheil Kapadia joined Baskin and Phelps and talked about what he saw with the Browns when he was in Berea for camp. He discussed why he thinks Odell Beckham Jr. could bounce back to being a top receiver in the NFL, the difference he sees in the team's defense, and why Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski are setting the Browns up for long-term success. He went around the AFC North and talked about what he saw at Ravens camp and why keeping Ben Roethlisberger is hurting the Steelers more than helping them.