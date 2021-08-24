Leading (The Running Backs) By Example
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | It's easy to follow a leader who possesses on-the-job experience and that's exactly what Shane Tucker brings to the Florida A&M football team. The running backs coach was an accomplished rusher, wide receiver, tight end, and kick returner at Middle Tennessee State from 2013 to 2017, and earned a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at the end of his collegiate career with an NFL training camp invite from the Buffalo Bills.
