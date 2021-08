The IPO filing by SenseTime is a bold move at a time when the company is put on the U.S. Entity List which is a likely factor to dampen investor and customer confidence. One of China’s most valued and leading Artificial Intelligence firms SenseTime Group Inc, headquartered in Hong Kong, filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong exchange. Although the company has not revealed any numbers, some sources believe it to be around $2 billion in total valuation. As per a Bloomberg report, Haitong Securities, China International Capital Corp and HSBC Holdings Plc were the offering’s joint sponsors.