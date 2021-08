Top Autonomous Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Right Now. While autonomous vehicle (AV) stocks remain one of the most exciting tech industries in the stock market today, it is also one that may require time to grow. The AV space may be relatively young now, but many companies are already showing interest and taking action to have a piece of the pie. These would include some of the tech giants such as Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) that has a company dedicated to autonomous driving, Mobileye. Well, it is not surprising given that the industry is projected to be a multibillion-dollar industry in the not-so-distant future.