Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Kickoff: Wednesday August 25th, 2021

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | PocketCasts | Breaker | RadioPublic | Castbox | RSS. Welcome to the latest episode of The Kickoff. All the fantasy football news and analysis you need in 15 minutes! Host Dan Harris (@danharris80) will be here for you each weekday throughout the NFL season as we break down all the latest news and deliver quick-hitting advice all season long. Presented by TickPick, the original no-fee ticket marketplace.

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Was Called Out For His Tim Tebow Comment

The Jacksonville Jaguars decision to release tight end Tim Tebow sparked a lot of reaction across the NFL world earlier this week. Tebow, a former NFL quarterback/minor league baseball player, was one of multiple Jaguars players cut to get down to the 85-man limit on Tuesday. FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski disrespected by Patriots before 2021 return

The Buccaneers would never disrespect Rob Gronkowski as the Patriots have. The Patriots are lucky to have rostered the best quarterback and the best tight end in NFL history. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leave a legacy that will be hard for anyone to reach, which makes it all the more confusing that the Patriots would decide to disrespect Gronk before his return to New England this season with the Buccaneers.
NFLfantasypros.com

4 Undervalued Running Backs to Target (2021 Fantasy Football)

Sometimes, we all just want to feel appreciated or valued by those around us. When it comes to fantasy football, we typically place value on players pertaining to their situation or talent. Finding value in fantasy football is the ultimate goal toward winning your respective leagues. With the running back position being a premier position, discovering the value at the position can be advantageous. Seeing that people are completing draft after draft with the regular season steadily approaching, let’s pinpoint some undervalued running backs that you should target.
NFLfantasypros.com

The Running Back Primer (2021 Fantasy Football)

If you’re reading this article from FantasyPros with the word, “Primer” in the headline, you might automatically assume that Mike Tagliere is writing this piece. Unfortunately for everyone involved, Tags is currently in the hospital recovering from COVID (you can read more about that here), so I’ve stepped in to highlight one of the more important articles you’ll read heading into your draft season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions lose quarterback to injury during loss to Colts

On Friday night, the Detroit Lions played their final preseason game as they fell to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 27-17. But the Lions lost more than just the game as quarterback Tim Boyle injured the thumb on his throwing hand during the opening drive against the Colts. The play happened when Boyle appeared to hit his throwing hand on the helmet of Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star On Sunday

NFL teams continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, set for this Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans made a couple of notable roster moves on Sunday, including the release of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star. John Simon, who starred on the defensive line for the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Trade Rumors: Star Defender Named Potential Target

The Dallas Cowboys have freed up some salary cap space heading into the 2021 regular season. Earlier this week, the Cowboys were able to restructure the contract of superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas turned some of Elliott’s 2021 contract into a signing bonus. It’s possible that the Cowboys will...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Performance On Sunday

After some solid but unremarkable performances against the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints in his first two preseason games, newly-minted Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence turned up the heat against the Dallas Cowboys today. Getting the start in Jacksonville’s preseason finale, Lawrence was just shy of flawless. He...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gardner Minshew, Eagles Trade

The Gardner Minshew era in Jacksonville officially came to an end this Saturday, as the former sixth-round pick was shipped to Philadelphia in a somewhat bizarre trade. Even though Minshew has been very productive for the Jaguars, the front office only received a conditional sixth-round pick in return for him. That seems like really bad value for a quarterback who had 5,530 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes in his first two NFL seasons.
NFLfantasypros.com

WR1 Predictions (2021 Fantasy Football)

ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings. Evans is never a sexy pick at receiver, but he’s gone for 1,000 yards in each of his seven NFL seasons. He’s gone for double-digit scores in three of those, including a career-high 13 in 2021. He’s finished as a WR1 in four of his last five campaigns, but his career-low 109 targets with Tom Brady under center are concerning. Even so, he should continue to be a red-zone threat, but I’m tempering expectations to a high-end WR2 rather than a sure-fire WR1.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 Fantasy Football Busts At Running Back In 2021

The NFL season is nearly among us which means it’s time to evaluate the top five fantasy football running back busts in 2021. Multiple factors can categorize a player as a fantasy football bust. It could come down to draft capital, lack of talent surrounding the player, or too much talent in the backup role.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: 49ers announcers had laughs over Ha Ha Clinton Dix’s interception

The announcers for Sunday’s preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers had some fun when Ha Ha Clinton-Dix made an interception. Clinton-Dix intercepted a pass from Nathan Peterman in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. As Clinton-Dix was returning the interception, announcers Greg Papa and Tim Ryan got their laughs off over Ha Ha’s name. Take a listen.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
NFLzonecoverage.com

The Gardner Minshew Trade is a Positive For the Packers

Knock knock, Packer nation, it’s me, Ethan, a Vikings writer. I come bearing good news. So flip your cheese-loving cheeks over to the couch and let me tell you why the Gardner Minshew trade is a big positive for your beloved Green and Gold. Like many Vikings fans, for years...
Footballfantasypros.com

Video: The 12 League Winners Who Need to Be On Your Team (2021 Fantasy Football)

How do you define a fantasy football league winner? Is it a player with a low Average Draft Position (ADP) that surpasses expectations and finishes top-12 in their skill position? Or is it an established, highly-ranked player that you draft in the first round that provides your team exactly what is need to win a championship? Simply put, the answer is ambiguous. There is no clear-cut definition of a league winner because they come in all shapes and sizes. They can be found in the early rounds of your draft, sometimes as a late-round dart throw or on the waiver wire after the preseason buzz catapults under-the-radar players to our attention.
NFLfantasypros.com

The Perfect Fantasy Football Draft (10-Team League)

We’ve all dreamt about the perfect draft. The mythical notion of everything falling in your favor throughout the snake, the ADP gods shining with favor upon your roster. Though it’s probably more of a blue-moon scenario for your real draft to play out in such an ideal fashion, that doesn’t make the what-if of it all any less entertaining.

Comments / 0

Community Policy