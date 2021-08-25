The Kickoff: Wednesday August 25th, 2021

How do you define a fantasy football league winner? Is it a player with a low Average Draft Position (ADP) that surpasses expectations and finishes top-12 in their skill position? Or is it an established, highly-ranked player that you draft in the first round that provides your team exactly what is need to win a championship? Simply put, the answer is ambiguous. There is no clear-cut definition of a league winner because they come in all shapes and sizes. They can be found in the early rounds of your draft, sometimes as a late-round dart throw or on the waiver wire after the preseason buzz catapults under-the-radar players to our attention.