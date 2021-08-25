Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 8/24/21

The White House said that 3,200 plus are evacuated from Afghanistan so far, Taliban pledged safe passage of civilians to Kabul airport. A Trump supporter has pleaded guilty to threatening the life of Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock. The CDC reported 113,993 new cases of coronavirus today and one of those cases is Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate of any state in the country but Panola, Alabama has the highest vaccination rate in the state thanks to retired office administrator Dorothy Oliver. Today at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama Democratic Congresswoman Terri Sewell of Alabama announced the introduction of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act in the House of Representatives for this legislative session.