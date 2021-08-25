Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR AUG 26 - SEP 1

By City Weekly Staff
cityweekly.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe resident performing-arts companies at the Rose Wagner Center have always had a certain degree of togetherness, but that sense of shared purpose crystalized last year during the early months of the pandemic. They worked together to create the virtual 2020 version of their annual Rose Exposed showcase, I Wanna Hold Your Hand, and pulled closer together as a group. "We're sharing an artistic endeavor, as well as all of us going through this human thing at the same time," Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company artistic director Daniel Charon told City Weekly last year. "Between empathy and the common goal, it just connected us."

www.cityweekly.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Elise
Person
Tom Stoppard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#The Rose Wagner Center#City Weekly#Pygmalion Theatre Company#Repertory Dance Theatre#Sb Dance#Covid#Lovedancemore#Headlong Dance Theater#Performance Institute#Spyhop#Kahlert Media Center#Lovedancemore Org#Sr#University Of Utah Dean#The King
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Florham Park, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Hamlet is the star of STNJ’s Fall Shakespeare Book Club

(FLORHAM PARK, NJ) -- To paraphrase the Bard, “Once more open the scripts, dear friends, once more!”. The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ)'s popular Shakespeare Book Club returns this fall with WHAT A PIECE OF WORK: HAMLET AND BEYOND. This engaging eight-week series runs Tuesday evenings from 7:00pm–9:30pm beginning October 5. The Shakespeare Book Club unites Bardo-philes and Shakespeare-novices via a lively, social, and informative exploration of his plays. Participants are encouraged to read the plays as both detectives and directors, deciphering Shakespeare's clues to more clearly envision the multiple ways the plays may be interpreted.
EntertainmentConcord Monitor

Arts and entertainment quick picks for Aug. 18

What: The Henniker Community Concert Series continues with Groove Alliance, a nine-piece show band with two lead vocalists. Their sound and vibe embodies the likes of Motown Records, Classic Rock icons and the funk bands of the ‘50s through ‘70s. While Groove Alliance can play it all, they are celebrated for their ability to create wild dance parties with a classic brand of timeless music.
Musiccityweekly.net

Music Update Aug. 27

Local rapper Pho3nix Child—also known as Cassandra Houston—is welcoming a new project into the world this Saturday, Aug. 28 at The Urban Lounge. The album of honor will be Vangrondelle, a musical extension of Houston's creative ethic and ethos, which all revolve around positivity and self-love. Former releases like the 2021 track “Obsession” are polished off with Houston’s distinctively smooth, sage delivery; they radiate such confidence, one gets the sense that it would be hard to get under their skin. The song also features slick, bright beats from fellow local music maker and brother Martian Textilez. For the album release, Pho3nix Child will receive support from a handful of locals from music and drag circles alike, including Icky Rogers, Marrlo Suzzanne, Jordi Roc, Kay Bye, Marina Marqueza and Bini. Doors are at 6 p.m. and the show is $12.
Jonesboro, ARJonesboro Sun

Broadway veterans featured in 'Ragtime' concert

JONESBORO — Local Broadway star Jenny Powers will play Mother in the upcoming concert version of “Ragtime,” a co-production between the Delta Symphony Orchestra and The Link Theatre Company. Powers will be joined on stage by Broadway veteran, Robert Petkoff, who originated the role of Tateh in the 2009 Broadway...
Celebritiessoultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CelebritiesTMZ.com

'Leave It to Beaver' Star Tony Dow Hospitalized with Pneumonia

Tony Dow, the former child star who starred in one the biggest sitcoms in American history -- "Leave It to Beaver" -- is in the hospital with pneumonia ... TMZ has learned. Tony was taken to the E.R. Thursday. His wife, Lauren, tells TMZ Tony did not have COVID. In fact, she says he was tested 5 times in the hospital and all results were negative.
Paragould Daily Press

'Almost Elton John' at The Ritz

“Almost Elton John and the Rocketmen” will perform at The Ritz Theatre, 306 W. Main Street in Blytheville on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. All seats are General Admission at $20 per person. Jerred Price, aka “Almost Elton John,” will blow you away with his tribute to his idol,...
Lima, OHLima News

Editor’s Picks for week of Aug. 20-26

Music in the Square: 6-8 p.m., northwest quadrant of Town Square outside ArtSpace/Lima, 65 Town Square, Lima. Featuring Jimi Goare and Hipnotix. Final concert. Family day at The Quarry Farm: 1-4 p.m., Quarry Farm Nature Preserve and Conservation Farm, Seitz Family Pavilion, just north of 14321 Road 7L, Pandora. Free.
Politicscityweekly.net

In-Person Arts

In the fall of 2020, when Aimée Dunsmore was announced as the new director of the Utah Arts Festival, taking over for retiring long-time director Lisa Sewell, Dunsmore acknowledged to City Weekly that there was probably something a little crazy about taking over an arts organization in the middle of a pandemic. So what does that decision look like now, with nearly a year in the rearview mirror?
Salt Lake City, UTcityweekly.net

Enter The Interlude

A party is not just a party, as much as it may feel like it when you're at one, drink in hand, music bumping around you. Clermont Dossous—better known as DJ Joune—knows that. A local DJ known best right now as the official DJ for the Utah Jazz, DJ Joune...
Sequim, WASequim Gazette

A&E briefs — Aug. 18, 2021

The Olympic Peaks Camera Club hosts special guest Sharon Tenenbaum, an internationally acclaimed fine art photographer, at its next meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19, on Zoom. Tenenbaum is a civil engineer, educator, and photographer from British Columbia. She was trained as an engineer in Israel and practiced in...
TV & Videoscctvcambridge.org

CCTV Programming Aug 30 - Sep 5

UnPlanned: CNU Spatial Justice, What is spatial justice? Three graduate students — all fellows from the Congress for the New Urbanism/New England chapter — are trying to answer this question. Grecia White and Mridhu Khanna, both of Northeastern University, join Aiyah Josiah-Faeduwor of MIT to define a spatially just society. They each do it through their own lens: transportation, economic development and the environment. They consider how these issues impact the larger societal conversations around race, gender and identity, which has shaped much of our recent debate. They join unPlanned to share what they’ve found out so far. Produced by Sam Seidel.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Top 5 movie picks for Sarasota-Bradenton: Aug. 26-Sept. 1

It's a slow week for film as summer movie season nears its end, with horror sequel "Candyman" serving as the sole wide theatrical release. There are a few smaller but still noteworthy films coming out this week, however, including the pandemic-set and shot "Together" and Ted Bundy drama "No Man of God." And on streaming services, there's releases such as the R-rated comedy "Vacation Friends" on Hulu and domino artist documentary "Lily Topples the World" on Discovery+. Here are this week's highlights.
Salt Lake County, UTcityweekly.net

Arts Fest Big Deal Brunch

The best way to close out the Utah Arts Festival (uaf.org) is with a few tickets to their annual Big Deal Brunch on August 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can start their day with a stocked brunch buffet complete with juice and coffee along with some brunch cocktails that can be purchased individually. Brunch admission comes with a ticket to the Arts Festival, so this is a great way to experience one of Salt Lake's most anticipated post-summer events. Individual tickets are $35, but tables of 8 can also be reserved for $400. Wrangle a group of artistically minded buddies that are down for getting a little day drunk and you've got yourself a helluva day planned.
Animalscityweekly.net

The Sad Tale of Ms. Wattendorfer

Myra Wattendorfer was employed for almost 20 years by the International Humane Society. She rose through the ranks, first as an administrative secretary, and eventually became its official media liaison. A lover of animals—owner of two dogs and one Siamese Cat—Myra was deeply committed to the cause of respecting and...
New York City, NYohmyrockness.com

Best Shows This Week (Aug. 30 - Sep. 5) in NYC

BEST SHOWS THIS WEEK (AUG 30 - SEP 5) IN NYC. Aug 31: Glass Animals, Binki @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell. Sep 1: Yo La Tengo, Mountain Movers @ Central Park SummerStage FREE. Sep 1: Alanis Morissette, Garbage, Cat Power @ PNC Bank Arts Center. Sep...
Moviescityweekly.net

Movie Reviews: New Releases for Aug. 27

It’s not always easy coming up with a framework for exploring a great artist’s life, but director Jamila Wignot gets a great framing structure: Watching other artists influenced by the master explore his legacy. The subject is the late dancer/choreographer Alvin Ailey, founder of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and pioneer in bringing both Black themes and Black faces to contemporary American dance at a time when both were few and far between. Wignot leans heavily on archival footage of performances from landmark pieces like Revelations, providing a strong sense for the work itself as interviews with Ailey’s collaborators provide context. But we also see choreographer Rennie Harris preparing a production celebrating the 60th anniversary of the company, allowing for a powerful sense of continuity and a recognition of Ailey’s contribution to his art form. While historical interviews with Ailey allow for a sense of where he came from, there’s a bit of a gap in understanding him as a person, with only token exploration of his mental health struggles or his choice to remain mostly closeted as a gay man, including hiding from his public obituary that he died of AIDS-related causes. Still, for a movie meant to celebrate what Ailey created, and how his creations inspired and moved others: mission accomplished. Available Aug. 27 via SLFSatHome.org. (NR)

Comments / 0

Community Policy