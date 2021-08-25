THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR AUG 26 - SEP 1
The resident performing-arts companies at the Rose Wagner Center have always had a certain degree of togetherness, but that sense of shared purpose crystalized last year during the early months of the pandemic. They worked together to create the virtual 2020 version of their annual Rose Exposed showcase, I Wanna Hold Your Hand, and pulled closer together as a group. "We're sharing an artistic endeavor, as well as all of us going through this human thing at the same time," Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company artistic director Daniel Charon told City Weekly last year. "Between empathy and the common goal, it just connected us."www.cityweekly.net
