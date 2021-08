Kiss legend Paul Stanley has joined the legions of rockstars celebrating Metallica's self-titled 1991 album as it turns 30 years old. In conversation with Classic Rock Magazine, he details how the members of Kiss became Metallica fans around the time the Black Album dropped. “How could you not be a Metallica fan?" he asks. "Eric Carr [former Kiss drummer, who died in 1991] was the one that brought Metallica into our realm, and he did that quite a bit earlier, in the early, early days of Metallica. But in terms of becoming a worldwide phenomenon, I would have to say the Black Album was what did that.