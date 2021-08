Former JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens discussed his vocal influences during a recent interview with Akron Beacon Journal's "Now You Know Akron" podcast. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Vocally, I sing whatever I wanna sound like. My voice is all over the place. I mean, I can sing like SEPULTURA, I can sing like PANTERA, I can sing like whatever, 'cause I could just do it all. But when I sing, there's gonna be similarities to JUDAS PRIEST 'cause I have high notes. Anytime somebody has a high note, it's gonna be, like, 'Oh, listen. He sounds like Rob Halford.' And it's, like, I can get away from him. But probably more influence on me vocally is from Ronnie [James Dio].