The right partnership between an artist and a gallery is one that fosters growth and helps to move an artist’s career forward. For many artists, joining a new gallery can often open up different possibilities when it comes to their practice. It also often introduces their work to a wider net of curators and collectors. The relationship between gallery and artist has become all the more crucial as the world slowly begins to open back up after a year and a half of disruption brought on by the ongoing pandemic. Below, we highlight nine artists who made major gallery moves this past summer.