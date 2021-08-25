There's smoke in the air above the Black Hills, where climate change has created the ravages of the fire season
Black Hills realtors and conservative politicians have been touting for months the arrival of refugees from the east and west coasts. Apparently thousands of migrants, many of whom are now free to work remotely from anywhere, are gravitating to South Dakota because they love the atmosphere of personal freedom, low taxes, and a wildly irresponsible Governor. Some have bought homes, sight unseen, driving up the price of real estate.www.sdstandardnow.com
