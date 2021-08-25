Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

There's smoke in the air above the Black Hills, where climate change has created the ravages of the fire season

sdstandardnow.com
 4 days ago

Black Hills realtors and conservative politicians have been touting for months the arrival of refugees from the east and west coasts. Apparently thousands of migrants, many of whom are now free to work remotely from anywhere, are gravitating to South Dakota because they love the atmosphere of personal freedom, low taxes, and a wildly irresponsible Governor. Some have bought homes, sight unseen, driving up the price of real estate.

www.sdstandardnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Drought#Americans#Finnish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Related
California StatePosted by
WGN TV

Fires harming California’s efforts to curb climate change

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. (AP) — Record-setting blazes raging across Northern California are wiping out forests that are central to plans to reduce carbon emissions and are testing projects designed to protect communities from wildfires, the state’s top fire official said Wednesday, hours before a fast-moving new blaze erupted. Fires that...
Nevada StateLas Vegas Sun

To protect Nevadans from wildfire smoke, work to curb climate change

As wildfires take an ever-increasing toll on the environment and property throughout the West, smoke from those fires is creating health problems for a growing number of Westerners. The extent of the health risk came into sharp focus last week during a roundtable led by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.,...
EnvironmentNBC Bay Area

When 1st Rain Could Help Our Above Average Fire Season That's Burned Over 1 Million Acres

We all know the fire season this year has been raging, especially to our North & East. Just look at the data and you’ll see this time last year there was 854,369 acres burned and this year we’re already at 1,385,719. Both years ranking above our 5 year average to date of 708,337. Warmer years and the drought really the underlying causes for the fast spreading wildfires. While firefighters are doing everything they can, what we really need is a change in the weather to bring much needed rain.
Rockerville, SDKEVN

Fire danger in the Black Hills goes from high to very high

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The threat of wildfires has been moderate to high for most of the summer, but with temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees Tuesday, the ever-present fire danger in the Black Hills becomes more of a concern. The danger of a fire igniting in western South Dakota...
Environmentgreatlakesecho.org

Climate change calls on us to learn to live with fire

Across the country, Americans are reckoning with our relationship to fire. After over a century of focusing entirely on fire suppression, we are challenged to rethink that approach. Climate change makes wildfire seasons longer and more intense in most places in the U.S. In Michigan, the forecast isn’t as clear.
California StateMountain View Voice

Guest opinion: To restore California's ecosystems, we must adopt smarter permitting

California's ecosystems underpin the state's economy: They nurture and protect the state's water supply, shorelines, agriculture, fisheries and wildlife. But many of these ecosystems are in dire health, and climate change is now accelerating the loss of biodiversity already underway. Ecosystem degradation is having ripple effects across the state. Severe problems with water supply, dwindling populations of native wildlife, and the critical need to better manage and store carbon require urgent and large-scale action.
EnvironmentAlliance Review

Chris Schillig: Climate change will not be denied

Almost forgotten among the ongoing tragedy in Afghanistan and the continuing rise in COVID-19 numbers is a piece of bombshell news with an impact measurable in decades and centuries. The U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report earlier this month that cites human activity as a major cause...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Fully vaccinated' Southwest flight attendant, 36, dies from COVID-19 nearly two months after testing positive following trip to Hawaii, family say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to his mother and best friend. Maurice 'Reggie' Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a work trip to Hawaii. He...
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Oregon Statewrkf.org

A County In Oregon Holds The Most Unvaccinated People In The State

Jackson County in southern Oregon has the most unvaccinated people in the state. Infection rates are rising, yet all the hospital intensive care units are already full. Hospital workers are demoralized. JPR’s Erik Neumann reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Posted by
Magnolia State Live

Hurricane Ida likely to form in Gulf this weekend, Mississippi in predicted path of storm

A tropical storm near Jamaica is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane before it reaches the Gulf Coast, threatening areas in Mississippi and Louisiana. The 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center predicts that Tropical Depression Nine will move over the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall on the Louisiana coastline overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy