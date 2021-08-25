Cancel
Support Healthy Aging Through Falls Prevention

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHope Smith, Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living. WATERBURY, VT ─ Each year, many Vermonters experience a fall, yet only half will tell their health care provider. A fall can cause an injury and may result in hospitalization. A serious injury - especially when you are older - can limit a person’s mobility and independence and increase social isolation, which can lead to additional health problems. Falling is not a normal part of aging, and can be prevented by doing the right exercises, making your home safer, getting regular health checkups, and more.

